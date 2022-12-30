With a full-time job and two children at home, Katie Jernigan understood she needed additional education to secure a well-paying job.
Knowing she wanted to enter the health care field, Jernigan’s first step was to peruse the Sandhills Community College website to view her options. She desired to begin work as soon as possible and discovered that the Workforce Continuing Education (WCE) division has a dozen short-term training options in healthcare.
“There are so many options for quick training in health care,” says Jernigan. The 11-month Medical Assisting program was perfect for her. She would be cross-trained to perform administrative and clinical duties in physician’s offices and outpatient care facilities.
After narrowing down the class she was interested in enrolling, Jernigan had to consider the finances. She inquired about WCE scholarships and resources and was connected with Maria Motta, Food and Nutrition Services Employment and Training Program (FNS E&T) Educational Navigator. This federally funded program is in partnership with the local Department of Social Services and helps qualified individuals with support services to which they may not otherwise have access.
Jernigan received financial support through the FNS E&T program to help with tuition and fees, instructional materials, and exam fees.
“This program is extraordinary,” she said. “They offer gas cards to offset the cost of travel to campus and help with everyday needs, including rent and utility assistance.”
Reflecting on the program, Jernigan says, “This program changed my life. I was able to accomplish my goals because of the financial help and support I received. I am truly grateful for the FNS E&T program and Maria Motta.”
With the financial burden eased, Jernigan could focus on her studies. The SCC Medical Assisting Program is an 11-month, three-part program designed to prepare students to work under the direction of a physician to perform administrative and clinical/practicum duties.
Jernigan particularly loved the breadth of skills she learned, from EKG training, drawing blood, clinical duties, and administration training.
“Performing in-office scenarios was my favorite. I received real hands-on experience for life after school,” says Jernigan.
In October 2022, Jernigan accepted a full time position at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic.
“I love my job,” she said. “I have learned so much and have had the opportunity to work with exceptional surgeons, surgical technicians, and other medical assistants. They are extremely knowledgeable and continue to give me hands-on training to be the best in my profession.”
She also thanks Sandhills Community College for helping parents who want to provide for their families receive the training needed for a better career and future.
“Life is a marathon, not a sprint. I was not going to give up on my dreams,” she adds.
Sandhills Community College offers more than 100 associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates, and a 13:1 student to instructor ratio. Students also have access to 21 student resource clubs and other campus services.
For students who value lifelong learning SCC’s division of Continuing Education offers a range of noncredited classes to help you meet your professional and personal development goals.
Visit Sandhills Community College’s main campus at 3395 Airport Road, in Southern Pines, or online at sandhills.edu.
