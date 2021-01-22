Feeding brethren in need began long before and continues long after loaves and fish were distributed by the Sea of Galilee.
This spirit lives on in Rebecca Listrom, Meals on Wheels of the Sandhills (MOW) director for 15 years. Her smile – big as her heart – may now be hidden by a mask, but her purpose has overcome two huge obstacles: COVID-19 and, on short notice, losing a home base for meal preparation.
“We only missed one day – March 16,” Listrom says proudly. Later on deliveries were suspended for a week when a volunteer tested positive.
The Penick Village staff and kitchen, where all meals had been prepared and packed for years, could no longer allow volunteers on the premises during the shutdown. Listrom would also have to move her office and stored supplies.
MOW of the Sandhills is not connected to the national movement and receives no government funding. Listrom is its only employee.
When word got out churches and restaurants —Vito’s, Bell Tree Tavern, CCNC, Chick-fil-A — took over the cooking until a replacement kitchen was found. But when it was, would MOW delivery people be willing to continue exposing themselves to recipients and other volunteers?
As it happened, the number of recipients dropped from 90 to a low of 61, now rebounding to 72. Volunteer (some seniors themselves) vacancies were filled by those out of work, sometimes students home from school and looking for a project. A few churches not only provided kitchen space, but staff and food.
MOW delivers every weekday, holidays notwithstanding, which means getting meals out on Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, July 4th.
Confinement in a residential care facility during this frightening pandemic must be awful for an elderly and/or incapacitated patient. Newscasts show hands spread out on either side of a window, notes scrawled in crayon. At least these folks get regular meals and contact with staff.
Compare this to the anticipation experienced by a shut-in, waiting for a friendly, smiling MOW volunteer dropping off a hot meal tasting more homemade than institutional, likely generous portions of meat, two veggies, a roll and dessert. A recent lunch featured ziti baked with meat sauce, topped with cheese, Caesar salad and pound cake.
This routine mustn’t be interrupted, Listrom and MOW board member Kathy Farren insisted. Adaptations, however, became necessary. Instead of coming inside for a chat, the masked delivery person leaves food in a cooler by the front door, perhaps exchanges a few words with the recipient from a safe distance.
Finding a home kitchen wasn’t as simple.
“Maybe my church can do something,” Farren mused.
Serendipity …or a holier intervention?
“We already provide some funding for Meals-on-Wheels from our missions budget,” says the Rev. Tom Allen, of First Baptist Church of Southern Pines. COVID had shut down their Wednesday community suppers, leaving the kitchen dark, and two food service employees idle. Redirecting hours to preparing food purchased by MOW on Tuesdays and Thursdays, aided by MOW volunteers, would keep them employed. In addition to the meal, staff packs snack bags to tide recipients over weekends. In the current line-up, other days are hosted by Community Presbyterian Church, Bell Tree Tavern and Outback Steakhouse.
“Everybody works together to make it happen,” Listrom says. However, she accomplishes the detailed task of planning and mapping out delivery routes for recipients (some with dietary restrictions) who take meals on different days — and handling finances.
Ida Baker Scott initiated MOW of the Sandhills in 1974, to help five friends in need of one hot, nourishing meal a day. In 2020, MOW delivered 22,000 meals throughout Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Pinebluff. They are looking to expand.
No age or income restrictions apply. These meals cost $4 although many recipients pay less. Some can afford other food options but appreciate the contact, no matter how brief, as do their families. Over the years, this writer has been on several delivery routes with retirees who donate time and vehicles. One route included a woman who lived alone in a lovely golf-front condo. The next stop was a rusty mobile home off a dirt road, where a disabled great-grandmother in her 90s was cared for, sporadically, by relatives.
Listrom shakes her head: “People don’t know these places exist.” But they do.
MOW could have taken a bye during the pandemic, especially faced with the logistics. No can do.
“As a faith community this provides us a means to act out our faith,” says Allen.
Listrom, a true warrior for the cause, adds, “Meals on Wheels has been going for 46 years. I could never let it fail.”
Which suggests that any normalcy reassures a vulnerable population experiencing fear and unrest. Quite a lot for a pan of ziti to deliver. But it does.
For more information, or to volunteer or donate, contact Rebecca Listrom at rklistron@yahoo.com.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
