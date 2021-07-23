The oldest structure in Moore County on its original foundation, the McLendon Cabin (c. 1760), was the backdrop for this year’s Moore County Historical Association’s annual meeting, as well as the beloved Bryant House (c. 1820). The meeting was held June 13.
Last year there was no meeting due to the pandemic restrictions.This year, members gathered in June rather than in April, and about 40 people were in attendance.
At the event, the history of the McLendon Cabin, built by, lived in, and sold by its original owner Joel McLendon, was narrated by Debbie Williams, whose relatives were neighbors to the McLendons. The historical significance of the family and the cabin is notable because 13 children were born and raised in the quaint cabin. The history of the Bryant House was then shared with the members by living descendant Kaye Brown (her father was born in the house). Updates to the grounds were listed, including a new walkway connecting the two homes made by Eagle Scout Alex Vamvakias, who generously donated the remaining funds he raised to the Bryant House Restoration Fund. Both houses are open for tours June through October on the second and fourth Sundays of every month, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Two new members of the board of directors were introduced, reviewed and approved at the annual meeting for a three-year term (2021-2024). They are Trent Carter and Dale Moegling.
Back in April, Gene Schoenfelder volunteered to be co-president. Grace Jones, a valued member who maintains the grounds, filled Grace Snelgrove’s spot on the board, as Grace Snelgrove moved out of state. Outgoing members this year were thanked as valuable officers of the association and included Eileen Malan, Katie Chisolm, Paula Caddell and Suzanne McCain.
Last year, during the pandemic, the board delegated through email exchanges and welcomed five new members: Carla Butler, Robert (Bob) Ferro, Dorothy Kicklighter, Hugh Shepard, Carley Sutton and Steady Meares as co-president. Last year’s outgoing members were Kaye Brown, Jim Jones, Judy Snider, Bud Wallen and Liz Whitmore.
The meeting ended with members gathering around a beautiful and very scrumptious homemade vanilla cake with fresh strawberries, lemonade, swapping stories, and getting acquainted.
“Thanks again to all our wonderful volunteers and members who have made this year possible,” says a spokesman.
The Moore County Historical Association is the oldest continuous running historical association in the state, founded March 7, 1946.
For more information about volunteering, membership and related resources with MCHA, visit www.moorehistory.comm, call (910) 692-2051 weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m., email info@moorehistory.com, or find us on Facebook.
