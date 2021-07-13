Artist Tommy B. McDonell, of Pinehurst, recently had her mixed media on paper artwork titled “We Can Lead” juried into the Fusion Arts sixth annual Cityscapes International Online art exhibition for July.
For this competition, both 2D and 3D artists were encouraged to share their best art and photography depicting cities, towns, urban scenes and/or any related metropolitan subjects.
“We once again received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Italy, China, Latvia and Hungary,” says a spokesman. “Overall, the gallery judged 343 entries and accepted 121 artworks into the exhibition”
McDonell says, “This show is fantastic, and I am so proud to be in it.”
