Eleana Garrison is a bubbly, articulate, forward-thinking fourth-grader from McDeeds Creek Elementary School, under the leadership of Principal Molly Capps.
Being an avid reader, Eleana was confronted with the problem of large numbers of books she had accumulated at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. What to do? Eleana had a brainstorm for a solution which she shared with her K-Kids Club leader Curtis Richie, and K-Kids members.
K-Kids is the largest service organization for elementary school students, with more than 36,000 members worldwide. The first K-Kids was chartered in 2000. Today, there are more than 1,200 clubs worldwide. K-Kids is a student-led community service organization that operates under school regulations and draws its members from the student body.
The Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills, composed of like-minded, service-oriented people from the community, serves as the club’s sponsor.
The idea was to hold a school book drive where kids, including Eleana, could donate their gently used books from home. The books would then be given to community agencies like The CARE Group Inc., among others, to be disseminated to children and families who may not be able to easily access or afford a plentiful supply of books for their home libraries.
The school and students really got behind the project, which turned out even better than Eleana and K-Kids imagined — collecting almost 3,000 books.
“It’s amazing what kids can do when they put their minds to it,” says Heather Lussier from The CARE Group Inc. “It’s great to see the school and Kiwanis leadership support kids in serving their community.”
The Moore County Literacy Council which operates as part of The CARE Group Inc. was grateful to be a beneficiary of this service project.
“We look forward to helping get these books into the hands of children who need them,” says Lussier.
For more information about the Moore County Literacy Council, visit www.mcliteracy.org. To learn more about K-Kids and other Kiwanis youth programs, visit www.kiwanisofthesandhills.org.
