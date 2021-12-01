The Moore County Choral Society will return to the stage Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. in Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
“After an 18-month pandemic-imposed silence, the choral society is thrilled to present a festive holiday program filled with familiar carols and new additions to the holiday songbook,” says director Anne Dorsey. “As is traditional, the choral society will be accompanied by Moore Brass and percussion ensemble. Stephen Gourley, MCCS collaborative accompanist, will be featured on both piano and organ, and will offer a seasonal organ solo.
A special highlight of this program is the haunting “Child of Light,” by Daniel Kantor. This recently composed piece includes the familiar carol “What Child Is This” and will feature soloist Charlie Taylor, baritone. Taylor is a student at Sandhills Community College and is a former recipient of the Moore County Choral Society Scholarship. Other highlights include an arrangement of “The Christmas Waltz,” with a jazz piano improvisation performed by Gourley, and the familiar and longtime crowd favorite, “Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas,” which features a rousing trumpet solo by Arts Council Director Chris Dunn.
Tickets are $20 and are available from ticketmesandhills.com, the Arts Council office in Southern Pines, choral society members and at the door.
The Moore County Choral Society is a long established area choral group with nearly 50 years of concert performances for the Sandhills area. In addition to the annual holiday concert, the society offers a classical program each spring featuring choral masterworks with orchestral accompaniment. The 2022 spring concert is titled “From Darkness to Light” and will be presented in the sanctuary of The Village Chapel in Pinehurst on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m.
Membership for the spring semester will open on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Southern Pines. Rehearsals are Tuesdays from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining the chorus may visit www.moorecountychoralsociety.org.
