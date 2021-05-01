Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month (OAM). The theme for 2021 is “Communities of Strength,” recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.
Older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys and difficulties. This resilience and strength help them to face new challenges and when communities tap into this, they become stronger too! Strength is built and shown not only by bold acts, but also small ones of day-to-day life and when we share these with others, we help them. Their stories and contributions help support and inspire others.
This year, the Moore County Department of Aging through the Senior Enrichment Center (SEC) will celebrate OAM by encouraging community members to share their experience/s of support and/or inspiration from an older adult in their life. During the month of May, visit the Facebook page; facebook.com/Moore-County-Senior-Enrichment-Center and share your story. Post a message of how the abilities, talents, experiences, support, and inspiration of older adults personally impacted you and/or your place of business. Follow them to keep up to date on all things senior related.
“When people of different ages, backgrounds, abilities, and talents share experiences through action, story, or service, we help build strong communities,” says a spokesman. “And that is something to celebrate.
Together, we can find strength — and create a stronger future. Hearing how others experience the world, helps us grow.”
For more information on services provided by the Moore County Department of Aging, visit www.moorecountync.gov/Aging, or call (910) 947-4483.
