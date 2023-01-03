“Drawn to Combat: Bill Mauldin and the Art of War” is the most comprehensive exploration of the Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist’s life and career. On loan to the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Forces Museum, in Fayetteville, from the Pritzker Military Museum and Library, the exhibit explores Mauldin’s career with an in-depth focus on his unmatched skill in documenting and satirizing military and political affairs. “Drawn to Combat” features nearly 150 of his original drawings and published cartoons, as well as personal material from Mauldin’s exceptional career.
According to the Society of Illustrators, no one captured the essence of American GIs during World War II better than Mauldin did. He personally followed soldiers through the battlefields, sketching on the hood of his jeep, and experiencing the same fear and discomfort they did. His characters Willie and Joe were shown tired, hungry, and cold, slogging through mud and being shot at- reflections of the grungy life of the average soldier.
He always did his work with a bursh because of the primitive conditions under which he worked. His paper was often damp, and the type of newspaper presses that were used didn’t process pen lines well. Mauldin decided his bold brush strokes depicted the strength and vitality of his message.
His work is credited with helping the GIs blows off steam and having their plight revealed to the public, according to historians.
The “Drawn to Life” exhibit will be on display until June 11, at the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum, 100 Bragg Blvd., in Fayetteville. Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Learn more online at asomf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.