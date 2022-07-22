Matilda Jr. cast

Kate Greaves, Isla Riggsbee as Lavendar (seated), Eliana Valencia as Matilda (standing on box), Rylee Jeffreys, and Brook Dunlap as Miss Trunchbull.

Gary Taylor Photography

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! Join Imagine Youth Theater Junior in the revolt with this Broadway adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit – performing this Thursday and Friday at 7PM at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.

In this show for all ages, Matilda has amazing intelligence, astonishing resourcefulness, and limitless imagination, but she’s burdened by cruel parents who don’t understand her brand of magic. Matilda finds mentors in a spirited librarian and her lovable teacher, but her school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and adores rules and finding new forms of punishment. Does Matilda have the courage and cleverness to be the school pupils', and her own, saving grace?

