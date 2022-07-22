Rebellion is nigh in Matilda JR., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! Join Imagine Youth Theater Junior in the revolt with this Broadway adaptation of the Tony Award-winning hit – performing this Thursday and Friday at 7PM at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College.
In this show for all ages, Matilda has amazing intelligence, astonishing resourcefulness, and limitless imagination, but she’s burdened by cruel parents who don’t understand her brand of magic. Matilda finds mentors in a spirited librarian and her lovable teacher, but her school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and adores rules and finding new forms of punishment. Does Matilda have the courage and cleverness to be the school pupils', and her own, saving grace?
IYT’s junior program leads this joyful tribute to girl-power, with guest performers from IYT’s high school/college program joining the 3rd through 8th graders on stage. For the past three weeks, the young actors have been working closely with Director Kim Fielder-Jones, Music Director Elizabeth Shaver, and Choreographer Skylar Fielder to bring the brilliant girl with her own magic and her “revolting” classmates to life.
Says Fielder-Jones, “Matilda JR. has been a high-energy blast for both the upper division of IYT and the younger division.” To enhance the program, the older students have served as mentors – helping with reading, music, reviewing dances, memorizing lines, and shaping character work. “This summer program also serves as a transition from the younger division of IYT to the older division,” shares Fielder-Jones. “It makes our younger actors more confident about moving up, and it’s great to see the friendships and bonds forming across the programs.”
Flexing her muscles as the evil Miss Trunchbull, Sandhills Community College student and veteran IYT performer Brook Dunlap agrees: “Performing in Matilda is important to me because while I get to be a mentor, there’s also so much that they teach me…I always come away with more than I came in with. Kids can show you something strange that you never knew.”
When asked about playing the comic super-villain, Dunlap shares, “It’s actually quite fun. Trunchbull is one of those roles that not everyone can play, simply because of body shape and size, and it’s usually played by a man. I feel really lucky I get to perform it. As a person, I always try to be someone kind that people can turn to, but with Miss Trunchbull and other villains, I can turn the tables. It just gives me so much freedom with the role; it’s something to look forward to.”
At the other side of the spectrum from Trunchbull, in both size and attitude, is Lavender, Matilda’s best friend, played by rising O’Neal 7th grader Isla Riggsbee. “Isla is a pint-sized comic genius,” says IYT Executive Director Rita Taylor. “She understands the material, truly listens to her fellow actors, and instinctively knows how to gauge the rhythm of a scene and land a joke either with the punch line or as the ‘straight man.’ She’s a riot and so talented.”
While she’s personally a big reader just like Matilda, Riggsbee is most excited about the choreography in Matilda JR. “The show has a lot of lyrics and tempos that are really fun to do. The seesaws and scooters for ‘When I Grow Up’ are going to be so cool!”
Riggsbee concedes that despite being a veteran performer, she still gets nervous on stage, “Oh, absolutely! Especially right before I go on.” When asked if she likes doing it anyway, she nearly sings, “Of course! That’s part of what makes it fun. Matilda JR. is going to be absolutely amazing!”
IYT is delighted to announce that Perry Youngblood, expert tutor for the SAT/ACT/GRE/GMAT, and Youngblood College Consulting have generously underwritten a number of Student/Child tickets for all performances. “With the high cost of creating a theater production with professional performance values, Perry’s generosity in discounting student tickets making live theater accessible to families is amazing,” expressed Taylor. Full ticketing information for the shows is available at www.taylordance.org.
Imagine Youth Theater’s Matilda JR. performances are Thursday and Friday, July 28 and 29, at 7PM at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Tickets are at www.taylordance.org and www.ticketmesandhills.com.
Imagine Youth Theater JR. will be holding auditions for its production of Frozen JR. in early August. For more information about all IYT productions and workshops, please visit www.taylordance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.