He’s been described as a “word magician,” a “national treasure” “and a “transformer of lives.” Now, master storyteller Mitch Capel/ “Gran’daddy Junebug” brings his magic to Weymouth Center as he kicks off the new Family Series, on Saturday, Aug. 6.
“Storytelling is an important cultural art form,” says Katie Wyatt, Weymouth’s executive director, “so it’s only natural we are launching our new Family Series with it. We’re thrilled and honored to begin with award-winning ‘Gran’daddy Junebug,’ who will entertain and delight families with his mesmerizing performance.”
“Storytelling transports the morals and values of a society from generation to generation,” shares Capel. He calls his style “sto’etry, because the majority of them are in rhyme, which makes the storytelling more powerful because as the rhythm of the verse ebbs and flows, the words become more hypnotic, and the messages become more ingrained in the listeners’ spirit.
This highly energetic style involves a tremendous amount of audience participation as he engages with life lessons about personal responsibility, finding your right path, coping with peer pressure, being true to self, always striving for excellence, respecting oneself and others, and honoring family legacy.
A native of the area, Capel is all about family. His father, the late Felton Capel Sr., was a social justice trailblazer who helped bring about the peaceful integration of social and political life in Southern Pines.
“My parents came from humble beginnings but took the opportunities before them to make the best possible life for my brothers and me,” says Capel. “My father was the son of sharecroppers in Windblow, and was given a chance to become self-employed by selling cookware door to door in 1958.”
Capel’s mother was the daughter of factory workers in West End, and, after working as a housekeeper, started working at St. Joseph’s Hospital in medical records and stayed there for 43 years.
“They purchased the Cardinal Park in Pinebluff for purposes of having a place for my father’s sales teams to meet and then developed the park for families and other groups to enjoy. For many years, the park served as one of the only places that welcomed African Americans. It is a beautiful park,” says Capel, who has been a guiding force behind its rebirth in the past few years. “I am helping restore it to honor my father. It is his legacy.”
Since 1985, Capel has created a legacy of his own as a historian, professional storyteller and comedian.
“I was the ‘class clown’! I loved making everyone around me laugh, especially my parents. (My father was hilarious!),” he reflects. “I discovered the magic of storytelling at a very tender age when my grandmother, Elnora Leak Capel, would read ‘A Cabin Tale,’ and others by Paul Laurence Dunbar, to my brother and me when we spent the night with them.”
Those family storytelling times made an indelible impact on Capel. “
I carried, ‘The Life and Works of Paul Laurence Dunbar,’ the book my grandmother read to me for seven years, studying him and reading to anyone that would listen to this amazing human being.”
Today, he has memorized over 70 percent of the poet laureate Dunbar’s work. “I’ve come to embrace his work not only for the genius of his words, but for the pure, unadulterated history of our people of African descent in his poetry and short stories.
We just celebrated his 150th birthday at the end of June in Dayton, Ohio, with performances by folks like me who love Dunbar.”
Capel has done voice overs for films on Dunbar and it’s his voice on the kiosks at The Wright/Dunbar Interpretive Center in Dayton.
“The character of ‘Gran’daddy Junebug’ came to me because I felt an older person should be telling the stories/poems written by Dunbar because they were mostly in dialect. In addition, the character was created as a way for kids to remember: ‘Junebug’ because it’s a common nickname in the South: and ‘Gran’daddy’ because I wanted kids to ask their grandparents to share their stories, songs, and games that they grew up with,” he says.
Gran’daddy Junebug has taken Capel to a lot of impressive places: He has been featured at hundreds of venues including The Smithsonian’s Folklife Festival, The Kennedy Center, Timpanogas, The National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tenn., The National Association of Black Storytellers Festival and the first inauguration of President Barack Obama.
He attended A&T State and Howard Universities studying speech and theater but, more importantly, he calls himself “a full-time honor student at The University of Life.”
This past year, Capel has served on the board of the Friends of Weymouth Inc., and has been an integral part of furthering the legacy of Weymouth and its mission “to provide a place of inclusivity by offering literary and cultural experiences that inspire and enrich the lives of our community.”
Fittingly, Capel’s email signoff is a quote by Alex Haley: “In every conceivable manner, the family is the link to our past and the bridge to our future. The arts and humanities are also a link to our past and bridge to our future,” he says.
“Sharing them with family is exponentially powerful.”
Wyatt agrees. “We are planning more exciting programs in our Family Series, so stay tuned. We look forward to seeing families come out and picnic in our gardens and enjoy making memories of their own together.”
The Weymouth Center’s new Family Series begins with “Gran’daddy Junebug” at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6, outdoors and is free of charge. Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501(c)(3) organization, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines, and is home to the NC Literary Hall of Fame.
