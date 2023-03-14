Weymouth Center welcomes author and Writer-In-Residence Marjorie Hudson on Wednesday, March 22. She will read selections from her debut novel, “Indigo Field.” Local resident and short story author Katrina Denza will join her for a conversation on the art of novel writing and editing.
Hudson has a long relationship with North Carolina and Weymouth, specifically. While visiting a friend in Chatham County over 30 years ago, she took a sighting of a rainbow as a sign that it was time to make a life change. She returned home to Washington, D.C., gave notice at the nature magazine she was working for and moved to North Carolina. She met her husband here and today lives in Chatham County on her husband’s family’s century-old farm.
In 1993, Sam Ragan, a North Carolina poet laureate and then-owner and publisher of The Pilot, invited Hudson to come to Weymouth Center for her first visit after she won the North Carolina Writers’ Network Fiction contest with her debut short story. He published her work in The Pilot. She fondly remembers discussing favorite writers with Mr. Ragan during her residency.
Hudson has returned to Weymouth as a Writer-In-Residence more than 40 times over the years, often visiting two or three times a year. She says the literary legacy of Weymouth Center, camaraderie with fellow writers and the beauty of the surrounding longleaf pines fuel her creative hunger.
Inspired by North Carolina history and places, especially rural communities and indigenous people, Hudson paints a colorful portrait of magical places with complex characters, explosive secrets and hidden crimes.
“I’m inspired to write about things that bother me. In ‘Indigo Field’ there are many stories of racial injustice,” Hudson says. “I’m also inspired by kindness, beauty, nature and human transformation.”
The moral arc of the novel reflects both.
Sue Monk Kidd, author of “The Invention of Wings,” “The Book of Longings” and “The Secret Life of Bees” describes “Indigo Field” as “(brimming) with multigenerational drama, earthy spiritualit, and deeply imagined characters (the reader) is unlikely to forget.”
In addition to her debut novel, Hudson is the author of “Accidental Birds of the Carolinas,” a PEN/Hemingway Honorable Mention, and “Searching for Virginia Dare,” a North Carolina Arts Council Notable Book. She has written numerous short stories and magazine articles. Hudson graduated from American University and holds an M.F.A. in creative writing from Warren Wilson College.
The reading will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m., in the Great Room, 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, and will be followed by a meet and greet. Admission is free and open to the public; registration is required. For registration to the reading and for more information about the Writers-in-Residence Program, visit weymouthcenter.org.
