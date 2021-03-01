The month of March usually brings a sense of anticipation – and this year is no exception. “Spring is just around the corner and we are ready to get out of the house and celebrate the arts,” says a spokesman for the Artists League of the Sandhills. “Our March exhibit will showcase the work of Artists League members and will feature a variety of styles and mediums. Please join us for the opening reception Friday, March 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. or stop in during the month.”
The exhibit will be on display through Thursday, March 25. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.
“Our artists’ studios have hundreds of additional paintings to view and are open Monday through Friday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.”
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
“Our gallery, The Exchange Street Gallery of Fine Art, is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal,” says the spokesman.
Visit www.artistleague.org, call (910) 944-3979 or email artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
