The English-Speaking Union (E-SU), Sandhills Branch, will present Vivian R. Jacobson, a Pinehurst author, lecturer and historian on the French-Russian artist Marc Chagall, and Robin Gary Cummings, chancellor of University of North Carolina Pembroke, for its Wednesday, Feb. 15, speaker dinner event.
Jacobson will discuss her contribution of books, exhibition catalogs, articles, special letters, photos and media representing the life and work of Chagall that are now housed in the Mary Livermore Library Special Collections at UNC Pembroke.
Jacobson was honored to work closely with Chagall on major international projects during the last 11 years of his life, and was a founding member of the American Friends of Chagall’s Biblical Message Museum in Nice, France. In 2001, Jacobson was appointed a speaker on Marc Chagall for the North Carolina Humanities Council Forum in conjunction with the National Endowment of the Arts. She has lectured for art groups, museums, churches, synagogues, universities, and business organizations nationally as well as in Europe and Israel.
Dr. Cummings will speak to how valuable the collection in the Jacobson Chagall Art Research Collection is to the research mission of the university. Cummings has served as the sixth chancellor of UNC Pembroke since July 2015. He previously practiced cardiothoracic surgery at the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, where he chaired the division of cardiothoracic surgery, a section of cardiovascular and general surgery. After retiring from surgery, he remained active in the work of the hospital, serving on the Moore Regional Hospital Board of Trustees and chairing the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Foundation.
The English-Speaking Union is a nonprofit educational charity that employs the English language to foster global understanding and goodwill through educational opportunities and cultural exchange programs.
