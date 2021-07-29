Begin your career path in the field of welding, electrical or basic machining through the Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Advanced Manufacturing program. This division offers high-tech, in-demand career training through state-of-the-art equipment designed to meet the growing demand for skilled workers. These programs do not take an extended period of time to complete, and many students have employment lined up prior to graduation.
“Welding Level 1” is training for mastery of basic welding skills and techniques and is based on the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) curriculum. Instruction includes safety, metal cutting and fitting, and welding skills using generally recognized industry processes. Upon successful completion, students will earn the Level 1 NCCER Welding Certification and be prepared to work in entry-level positions.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-June 7, from 6-9 p.m., “Welding Level 1” will cost $285 plus the cost of text and testing fees. A second class will be offered Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 23-June 15, from 6-9 p.m.
“Electrical Level 1” is an orientation to the electrical trade. The NCCER curriculum is used. Instruction includes electrical safety, electrical circuits, electrical theory, national electrical code, device boxes, hand bending, raceways, fittings, conductors, cables and basic electrical construction drawings.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 7-April 12, from 6-9 p.m., “Electrical Level 1” will cost $185 plus the cost of text and testing fees.
“Electrical Level 2” continues training from Level 1. Instruction includes alternating current, motors, electric lighting, conduit bending, pull and junction boxes, conductor installations, cable tray, conductor terminations and splices, grounding and bonding, circuit breakers and fuses. The prerequisite for this course is successful completion of “NCCER Electrical Level 1.”
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 7-April 12, from 6-9 p.m., “Electrical Level 2” will cost $185 plus the cost of text and testing fees.
“Electrical Level 3” continues training from Level 2. Focuses on load calculations (branch and feeder circuits), conductor selection and calculations, practical applications and lighting, hazardous locations, overcurrent protection, distribution equipment, transformers, and commercial electrical services. The prerequisite for this course is successful completion of “NCCER Electrical Level 2.”
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 7-April 12, from 6-9 p.m., “Electrical Level 3” will cost $185 plus the cost of text and testing fees.
“Electrical Level 4” continues training from Level 3. Class covers load calculations (feeders and services), health care facilities, standby and emergency systems, basic electronic theory, fire alarm systems, specialty transformers, heat tracing and freeze protection, and motor operation and maintenance. The prerequisite for this course is successful completion of “NCCER Electrical Level 3.”
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 7-April 12, from 6-9 p.m., “Electrical Level 4” will cost $185 plus the cost of text and testing fees.
“Basic Machining” is designed to help individuals meet entry-level requirements for machining employment. Instruction includes the operation of drill presses, metal-cutting saws, lathes, milling machines and grinders. Students will produce precision parts utilizing appropriate speeds, feeds and tooling. Successful completion should qualify students to take the NIMS Certification test.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 16-March 2, from 6-9 p.m., “Basic Machining” will cost $260 plus the cost of text.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
