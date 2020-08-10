Begin training for a career in computerized machining or continue your education to become an electrician or welder. Because of generous donations to the college, these classes will be offered at no charge. Donors have paid the registration fee.
Sandhills Community College continues to provide exceptional training for in-demand skills and even assists with job placement and career coaching. These courses do not take an extended amount of time to complete, and most students have employment lined up by the time they are completed.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. The college will stringently follow CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment. The number of students in the classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Computerized Machining
“CNC Machining 1” begins in August and provides the training and skills needed to operate state-of-the-art industry equipment for creating and precision parts. Designed to teach students to read and interpret blueprints and understand machinability and chip formation, students will learn to calculate speeds, feeds and depth of cut for various machine operations. They will learn how use carbides and other tool materials and how to assemble work-holding components and perform basic semi-precision and precision layouts. After successful completion of this course, students will have a basic knowledge of Numerical Control and Computerized Numerical Control (NC) and (CNC) machine tools. Basic machining experience is preferred.
“CNC Machining 1” will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 24-March 10, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is usually $185, but the fee is being paid for by donors to the college this semester. Students will be responsible for the cost of text.
Electrical
“Electrical Level 2” begins in early September and builds upon the concepts and skills acquired in the NCCER Electrical Level I course. Students will learn about AC and DC motors, including the main components, circuits and connections. Basic principles of human vision and the characteristics of light and on the handling and installation of various types of lamps and lighting fixtures is taught. All types of bends in all sizes of conduit up to 6 inches and on mechanical, hydraulic and electrical benders is covered. Successful completion qualifies students to receive the NCCER Electrician Level II Certification and inclusion on the NCCER National Registry for Electricians. The prerequisite for this class is successful completion of NCCER Electrical Level I.
“Electrical Level 2” will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 8-April 13, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is usually $185, but the fee is being paid for by donors to the college this semester. Students will be responsible for the cost of text.
“Electrical Level 3” builds upon the concepts and skills acquired in the NCCER Electrical Levels I and II courses. Load calculations, branch and feeder circuits, conductor selection and calculations and practical applications of lighting will be taught. Successful completion qualifies students to receive the NCCER Electrician Level III Certification and inclusion on the NCCER National Registry for Electricians. The prerequisite for this class is successful completion NCCER Electrical Levels I and II.
“Electrical Level 3” will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 8-April 13, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is usually $185 but the fee is being paid for by donors to the college this semester. Students will be responsible for the cost of text.
Welding
“Welding Level 2” begins in August. This course follows the National Center for Construction and Research (NCCER) curriculum and builds upon content learned in Welding Level 1. Students learn the physical characteristics and mechanical properties of metals. Pre and post heating of metals, gas metal and flux cored arc welding is taught. Welding safety and symbols, and interpreting detailed welding drawings is taught.
Upon successful completion of written and performance assessments and required training hours, students will be awarded a certificate of completion from NCCER. The prerequisite for this class is NCCER Welding Level I.
“Welding Level 2” will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 24-June 14, from 6-9 p.m. The cost is usually $185 but the fee is being paid by donors to the college this semester. Students will be responsible for the cost of text.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon, on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff, Sandhills Community College has installed additional hand sanitizing stations on campus and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is done twice each weekday and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
