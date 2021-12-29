Maness-Dowd Engagement

Courtney Nicole Maness and Dalton Lambert Dowd

Courtney Nicole Maness and Dalton Lambert Dowd, both of Carthage, announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Union Pines High School, and 2020 graduate of Campbell University’s Lundy-Fetterman School of Business, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration/healthcare management. She is employed by FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst.

She is the daughter of Jaime Lyn Marion and stepfather, Ryley Alan Osentoski, of Ubly, Mich; and granddaughter of William Lewis Jr. and Ann Kiser Maness, Debra Danley Bare and Timothy Ray Bare, and Ronnie Michael Marion and Catherine Mckenzie Marion.

The groom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Union Pines High School, and 2020 graduate of Campbell University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration/trust and wealth management, and a Master of Business Administration. He is employed by Smithfield Hog Production in Rose Hill.

He is the son of Todd Dowd and Candace Lambert Dowd, of Carthage; and grandson of Ann Roberts Dows and the late David Alexander Dowd, Carole Ritter Lambert and the late Henry Marvin Lambert.

The wedding is planned for Spring 2023, in Wallace.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days