Maness-Dowd Engagement

Courtney Nicole Maness and Dalton Lambert Dowd, both of Carthage, announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Union Pines High School, and 2020 graduate of Campbell University’s Lundy-Fetterman School of Business, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration/healthcare management. She is employed by FirstHealth of the Carolinas in Pinehurst.
She is the daughter of Jaime Lyn Marion and stepfather, Ryley Alan Osentoski, of Ubly, Mich; and granddaughter of William Lewis Jr. and Ann Kiser Maness, Debra Danley Bare and Timothy Ray Bare, and Ronnie Michael Marion and Catherine Mckenzie Marion.
The groom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Union Pines High School, and 2020 graduate of Campbell University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration/trust and wealth management, and a Master of Business Administration. He is employed by Smithfield Hog Production in Rose Hill.
He is the son of Todd Dowd and Candace Lambert Dowd, of Carthage; and grandson of Ann Roberts Dows and the late David Alexander Dowd, Carole Ritter Lambert and the late Henry Marvin Lambert.
The wedding is planned for Spring 2023, in Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.