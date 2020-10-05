Pinehurst musician William Johnson and his children stayed busy during the early days of the pandemic by participating on a new album titled “Children of the World,” executive produced by Latin Grammy Award-winning Mister G (Ben Gundersheimer).
Gundersheimer is also known as an author, activist and educator. He was originally dubbed Mister G by his students while pursuing his master of education degree. His interactive bilingual performances have a cross-cultural appeal.
“I met Ben through the Recording Academy several years ago,” says Johnson. “We have worked on a few different projects since then. He had the idea of having my children singing on the son ‘Washing Our Hands,” and recording a video of them to use in a music video.”
(The video recently premiered on YouTube and may be viewed at https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=9DaAKmzBBr0.)
A few months later, Gundersheimer came back to Johnson with another idea.
“He mentioned using that song for a larger compilation of songs and having me record percussion on it,” Johnson says. “After hearing how well the the kids sounded on ‘Washing Our Hands,’ he asked if they could sing on a few more songs for the album.”
All three children — William, 12, Layla, 10, and Jonathan, 8 — participated in the video. In addition to “Washing Our Hands,” William and Layla sang on “Dinosaur” and “This Is the Way.”
“All three are very musical,” says Johnson, who is a percussionist. “They caught on to rhythm extremely well, even before they were walking.”
Layla, a student at Pinehurst Elementary, says she enjoyed being part of an actual professional album.
“I really like to sing,” she says. “I also like to act in musicals and although right now, we can’t have choir or theater in school, I have taken some lessons.”
Layla also plays the recorder and ukulele and adds that, “I learned some drum skills from Dad.”
While brother William says that the experience was fun, “I don’t think I’m really interested in the music business for the future.”
William attends West Pine Middle School, and Jonathan is also a student at Pinehurst Elementary.
William Johnson, who holds a master’s degree in ethnomusicology and teaches lessons in person and online from his studio, was a member of the ensemble and performed on the entire album. He says that virtual collaboration has actually been going on between musicians for some time, well before the quarantine.
“Over the last five years I personally have collaborated and been hired to record on dozens of projects that took place in several parts of the world right here from my personal studio,” Johnson says. “I have everything needed to make a professional recording, and with the help of the internet can send files from the session wherever they need to go. That is how we completed our parts. Right here in my personal recording studio.”
Johnson says that is a large part of how this whole album happened.
“Jose Valentino, the co-producer, who is in Florida communicated with Ben, who lives in Massachusetts, through phone calls, emails, and texts about the music,” he says. “They both then communicated to the musicians hired for the album, who are spread across the globe, sent them demos to record their parts on, and once completed the musicians sent the parts back to Jose, who put the files together and mixed them. So in short, everyone had much more than six feet of space apart ... sometimes literally oceans.”
The album, which is available at www.mistergsongs.com or on music download sites, has been submitted for a Grammy nomination in the children’s music category.
“We will find out in November who the nominees are,” says Johnson.
Johnson, who was raised in the San Fernando Valley in California, spent 10 years in the U.S. Air Force, meeting his wife, Lorin, while stationed in Europe.
“I loved the time I served, however, I decided to transition out of the military and settle here in North Carolina with my family,” he says. “Our parents moved out here to North Carolina, but we still have lots of family in California and visit there from time to time.”
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
