Erin Rach as Gloria, the hippo; Gillian Garner as Alex, the lion; Cora Kassop as Marty, the zebra; and Drew Maczko as Melman, the giraffe, at reheasal for St. John Paul II spring production of Madagascar, Jr.
St. John Paul II Catholic School in Southern Pines invites the community to escape the “zoo” of life and come along on a trans-Atlantic musical adventure performance of DreamWorks “Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr..” Performances run Friday-Saturday, March 10-11, at the school’s Tru-Legacy Activity, 2922 Camp Easter Road, in Southern Pines.
Prepare to be delighted by amazing costumes and sets, as well as wonderful singing and dancing from 47 talented young actors and stage crew members from fourth through eighth grade. Based on the DreamWorks animation motion picture, the show follows a group of Central Park Zoo animals who are unexpectedly shipped to Africa.
Madagascar, Jr.” is a story of friendship, forgiveness and teamwork. It is a fun show that can be enjoyed by the whole family.
The show is directed by Kristen Holton, musically directed by Lori Haley, and choreographed by Christina Kassop and Julie Tipton.
The costumes and set are designed by Jenny Peters with special assistant Randee Craig. Rebecca Foreman and Nancy Sheets serve as special production assistants.
General admission tickets are $5, available at the school. There are three scheduled performances on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, March 11, for a matinee show at 2:30 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to show times.
