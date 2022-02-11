The League of Women Voters of Moore County (LWVMC) announces plans to again host its popular Lunch with Legends on Tuesday, March 15, at the Pinehurst Country Club Outlook Ballroom, beginning at 11 a.m. This year’s program will honor two legendary women – Shirley Chisholm and Hallie Quinn Brown.
Chisholm was the first African American woman in Congress (1968) and the first woman and African American to seek the nomination for president of the United States from one of the two major political parties (1972). After retiring from Congress in 1983, she taught at Mount Holyoke College and co-founded the National Political Congress of Black Women.
Brown was an American educator and elocutionist who pioneered in the movement for African American women’s clubs in the U.S. Among her achievements, she spoke at the 1895 convention of the World’s Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, in London, and as a representative of the United States at the International Congress of Women there in 1899.
LWVMC Co-President Marcey Katzman promises “an entertaining, enjoyable event. This is our major fundraiser of the year, and we hope the community will come out and support us!”
COVID restrictions will be carefully followed using a new format for this year’s event that will start with a social hour, cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The program will be presented to the audience in a theater-style seating arrangement. At the conclusion of the event, sweet treats will be offered that can be enjoyed on the club’s veranda or taken home to enjoy later in the day.
Tickets for Lunch with Legends are available on-line at TicketMeSandhills (https://ticketmesandhills.com/). The price is $50 per person, plus a processing fee. Sponsorships for the event are also available to anyone interested—businesses, professionals, organizations, individuals – and range from $50 to $200. Further information can be obtained from Mary Price at mprice7@nc.rr.com.
The League’s 2022 Civic Leaders Scholarships will be presented to deserving local high school seniors and the winner of a very special raffle will be drawn on March 15. Tickets for the raffle may be purchased the day of the event or online at TicketMeSandhills.com; you don’t need to be present to win.
“All our activities are non-partisan and conducted with the League’s mission in mind – empowering voters, defending democracy. The funds we raise at our luncheon will determine how active we can be in this year’s election activities here in Moore County to advance that goal,” said Co-President Shirlee Sanderson.
The money raised at Lunch with Legends supports the organization’s non-partisan community activities, including candidate forums, voter registration, the LWV National VOTE411 website, and scholarships presented to high school students that encourages civic engagement. For more information, visit https://www.lwvmc.org/
