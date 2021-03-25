On Thursday, April 8, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange at 15 Azalea Road will be hosting the second Lunch ’n’ Learn for 2021. Guest speaker will be MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise Theater. Poplyk will be discussing all the tidbits about the Sunrise, from history to current movies.
Due to COVID restrictions, seating is limited to 15 participants for the 10 a.m. starting presentation. A Chef Katrina lunch of BLT quiche, side salad and a surprise dessert will follow. Interested guests may call the cabin at (910) 295-4677 to register. A $1 processing fee will be charged for credit card payments or guests may drop by with a check or cash prior to the event. All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear their masks to enter until seated for the lunch.
The SWE, housed in the historic 1810 cabin, closed in mid-December for the holidays and reopened on Feb. 8, Groundhog Day. Through mid-May, the SWE hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Cabin Cafe serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the Cabin Cafe, garden upkeep, and kitchen helper. For more information, call or visit www.sandhillswe.org and the Facebook page.
