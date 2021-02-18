Layne

On Thursday, March 11, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, located at 15 Azalea Road, in Pinehurst, will be hosting the first Lunch ’n Learn for 2021. Guest speaker will be Ron Layne, vice president of college initiatives at Sandhills Community College.

With 20 years at SCC, Layne teaches English and Humanities, Introduction to Film and continuing education classes on films.

“Movies and the Oscars” will be Layne’s topic for the event, which begins at 10 a.m. followed by a Chef Katrina lunch. Menu for the day includes a cup of broccoli cauliflower soup, half chicken salad sandwich, marinated vegetables and dessert.

The SWE, housed in the historic 1810 cabin, closed in mid-December for the holidays. During the COVID-19 virus, the board members have been dedicated to safely continue operations according to the Governor’s guidelines.

Guests for this event will be limited to only 16 for the $25 per person fee. All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks. Guests are required to wear their masks to enter until seated for the lunch. Reservations may be made by calling (910) 295-4677. Reservations by phone using a credit card will require a $1 service charge.

Through mid-May, the SWE hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Cabin Cafe serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the Cabin Cafe, garden upkeep, and kitchen helper.

For more information, call or visit www.sandhillswe.org and the Facebook page.

