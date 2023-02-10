On Sunday, Feb. 19, Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities kicks off its three-part spring lecture series with “Lumbee Life, Lore and Legacy,” a complex and fascinating look at the history and culture of the North Carolina Lumbee tribe, a local indigenous people. It will cover the background and history of the tribe, the manner in which native arts such as dance, singing and percussive music have bound the culture together for centuries, and the use of native plants and herbal remedies in tribal medicine and ritual.
Denise Baker, chair of the Weymouth Arts and Humanities Committee, says, “We have been offering a popular spring lecture series for many years. Topics have included banned books/censorship, the North Carolina Freedom Park Project and the history of West Southern Pines. The choice to focus on our neighbors and spotlight the Lumbee culture and lore in this series was a natural.”
The Lumbee tribe has struggled for full federal recognition but represents the largest tribe east of the Mississippi, and the ninth largest in the nation, with over 55,000 members in Robeson, Hoke, Cumberland and Scotland counties. While they have only been officially called “Lumbee” since the tribe chose the name in 1953, archeological evidence confirms that indigenous people have been living in the Lumber River basin (also known as Drowning Creek) for over 14,000 years. Today, the town of Pembroke is the epicenter of this rich cultural heritage.
The “Lumbee Life, Lore and Legacy” series features one topic each month:
Feb. 19: “Background and History of the Lumbee”
The first presentation will focus on both the anthropological and recent history of the Lumbee people. Presenter Harvey Godwin Jr., who served as chairman of the tribe from 2016 until 2021, is a graduate of UNC Pembroke and the owner and CEO of Two Hawk Employment Services LLC and Two Hawk Workforce Services. During his tenure as chairman, he guided the Lumbee people through two hurricanes and a pandemic; restored many features of the Tribal Cultural Center in Pembroke; created a community garden and playground; and secured a federal housing grant to build 50 new homes in tribal territory. He also worked with UNC Pembroke to bring the outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind” back to its original location at the Cultural Center Amphitheater.
In his Weymouth presentation, Godwin will trace the Lumbee’s occupation of their territory from the earliest times, weaving the complex history of how the tribe developed over the centuries. He will then describe the hardships endured as European settlers and conflicts drove other indigenous peoples to seek refuge in the more isolated land of the tribe; how tribal members were enslaved; and how the long road to federal recognition has been met with both success and frustration. This process remains incomplete to this day.
March 19: “Performance and Lumbee Symbolism in Regalia and Dance”
The long and rich history of the Lumbee has produced a tradition in the native arts that remains alive and active today. No one embodies this tradition more fully than Kaya Littleturtle, the cultural enrichment coordinator of the Lumbee tribe and member of United Kahtehnuaka Longhouse, the community’s traditional longhouse. Inspired by multiple generations of his family — parents, grandparents, great grandparents — all of whom were and are cultural bearers, he has been learning about storytelling and native music traditions his entire life.
At age 18, he landed the role of Medicine Man in the famed outdoor drama “The Lost Colony,” in Manteo; today he serves as cultural adviser for that production. He has also performed in the local outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind.” His strong, clear singing voice can be heard as the lead singer in the Native American group Warpaint, which traveled across America and Canada and won many singing contests. He travels widely on the powwow circuit to demonstrate Lumbee performance art and to experience the native traditions of other tribes.
In addition to Littleturtle’s many accomplishments in the arts, he is a positive example for Native American youth and a strong advocate for educating local youth in the artistic traditions of his people as a way to address the social issues that affect their lives. His presentation at Weymouth will include a review of the evolution of the various performing arts, and a live performance in traditional dress of the dancing, singing and percussion features of Lumbee People.
April 23: “Herbal Remedies of the Lumbee Indians”
The final presentation will be, appropriately, held just after Earth Day and will be given by Arvis Locklear Boughman, a member of the Lumbee tribe and co-author of the book, “Herbal Remedies of the Lumbee Indians.” He was born in Robeson County and grew up there and in the foothills of North Carolina near Hickory. He currently works as a speech pathologist for the Swain County Schools and is a graduate of Appalachian State University.
Boughman returned to Robeson County after college, where he met Loretta Oxendine, the co-author of the book. His interest in preserving Lumbee culture and traditional healing and her long family history of traditional medicine came together to document both the unique herbal remedies of the Lumbee and ways in which these treatments are shared among other indigenous peoples.
He states, “We were motivated to write this book to preserve native knowledge for generations to come.”
Boughman is fond of quoting his mentor, Vernon Cooper, whom he describes as the last Medicine Man: “We come out of the earth, and there’s something in the earth to cure everything.”
In his Weymouth presentation, Boughman will connect the history of the tribe to its herbal medicine tradition, address foods that are seen as medicinal by its members, and then lead the attendees on a brief “woods walk” around the Weymouth grounds to discover samples of the many herbal remedies he knows so well.
All lectures are on Sundays at 2 p.m., and will be held in the Great Room of the Weymouth Center for Arts and Humanities, 555 East Connecticut Ave., in Southern Pines. A reception will follow each presentation.
Tickets for individual lectures are $15 for Weymouth members and $20 for non-members. Tickets for the series of all three lectures are $30 for members and $45 for non-members. For more information and tickets, visit weymouthcenter.org/events.
Larry Allen is a volunteer and member of the Weymouth Center Arts and Humanities committee, and a retired professor of English at Sandhills Community College.
