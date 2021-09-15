The fourth annual Lumbee Film Festival, originally slated for later this month, is being moved to the spring of 2022. The decision comes after recent spikes in COVID-19 cases in the county and across the state.
“It saddened us to make this decision, however the lineup warranted a full opportunity to be experienced,” says Kim Pevia, director of the the Lumbee Film Festival “We thought about going virtual, but Zoom fatigue is real. We will be delighted to gather in the spring to watch and celebrate these great films and to rock out with Charly Lowry.”
The full festival lineup was already announced, and organizers plan to keep the same lineup including screenings of “Rumbe: The Indians Who Rocked the World” and “The Transcenders,” as well as an opening night performance from North Carolina musician Charly Lowry and three shorts blocks packed with films from Indigenous directors from the United States and Canada.
The Lumbee Film Festival is a partnership between the N.C. Museum of Art, Lumbee Tribe of N.C., Cucalorus Film Foundation, ARRAY, SouthArts and the N.C. Arts Council.
