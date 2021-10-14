ACMC

"St. John's Lutheran Church," by Carol Ezell-Gilson

The Arts Council of Moore County’s “Lowcountry Styles: Architecture•Art•Cuisine” series has been a huge success. But, it’s not over yet.

As the brainchild of Arts Council member John Earp, the first week of “Lowcountry Styles” began with the gospel sounds of Roderick Brower and Together-N-Unity Choir opening for a timely discussion led by the designer/architect-team of Jenny Bevan and Christopher Liberatos on the preservation of Charleston’s historic district in the face of ambitious developers.

Next came a capacity-filled cooking demo and talk by world-renowned master chef Nathalie Dupree, followed by a delicious lowcountry lunch at 195 American Fusion, where chefs put their own spin on Dupree’s recipes.

During the first week, a raffle to win a week’s stay in Charleston was offered to benefit the Arts Council’s youth programs. More than $1,850 was raised and will be used to help present the Arts Council’s Performing Arts in Moore Schools (PAMS) Program.

Since 1981, the PAMS Program has given almost all Moore County students a positive experience with a professional performing artist. Each artist is carefully selected for performance quality, grade appropriateness and curriculum connection. This program has brought so many outstanding artists to Moore County schools, such as hip-hop group The Beast, storyteller Bill Lepp, Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble, Jackie Torrence —The Story Lady, Grammy-winning storyteller and musician David Holt, and Hobey Ford Puppets, just to name a few.

While most of the “Lowcountry Styles” events have passed, the series continues through Oct. 29, with an art exhibit at Campbell House Galleries. The show is free and open to the public and features art by Evelyn Dempsey, Carol Ezell-Gilson, Jill Hopper, Mark Horton, Alan Knuff, Ron Rocz and Patrick Webb.

Campbell House Galleries is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information about the Arts Council, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.

