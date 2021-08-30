Neither rain nor snow nor gloom of night — not even COVID-19 — keeps these student chefs from their chopping, reaming, peeling, stirring and sautéing for very long.
Sandhills Community College Culinary and Pastry Arts kitchens are back on track and running (almost) full speed ahead with a new chief aboard: Erin Durkee, an SCC alum on staff for 10 years, became department chair with the departure, for a farm in Australia, of local gourmet guru Fiona McKenzie.
Durkee’s plans include a vigorous farm to table initiative — a trend based on how small-town Southerners once lived. Those who didn’t grow veggies beside the back door bought them off a truck at curb markets, staffed by the farmer himself, always ready to discuss the weather, the crops or whatever.
This movement coincided with a resurgence in organic methods spearheaded by California chef Alice Waters, who opened Chez Panisse in Berkeley, in 1971. By the early 1980s “organic” and “farm-to-table” were buz words in restaurants whose chefs contracted with local farmers to grow boutique crops along with staples. Some, like Ashten’s in Southern Pines, personalized produce by displaying the farmers’ photos and stories.
Like most trends, this one waned, leaving a seed in Durkee’s mind, which grew into a passion.
“I read a biography of Alice Waters 15 years ago,” she says. “That inspired me.”
As department chair, she is ready to implement this passion.
Durkee’s produce is grown even closer than local farms — herbs in raised beds on the Little Hall terrace, other crops a short distance away in SCC horticulture gardens. A fenced garden on the terrace was donated by Julia Connelly in memory of her husband, Dan Connelly, an international banker and friend of SCC, who died in 2019. Small but immaculate and picture-perfect, it is tended by Lin Hilton, who possesses and shares an encyclopedic knowledge of kitchen gardening.
“That’s baby bok choy for the Asian lunch and Emerald Towers basil, for pesto,” she says. “I grew the Tuscan kale from seeds, but the tarragon requires cuttings.”
Hilton continues the guided tour as she picks tiny Globe and Fairytale eggplants for an Italian-themed event.
“All the rain we had was a bit tough on the cucumbers and tomatoes,” Hilton says, plucking a seemingly perfect cuke off the stake.
Durkee believes student chefs benefit from watching their ingredients grow as well as knowing how the best tastes. Summer harvest may be more glamorous, but winter crops will be included in the curriculum, meaning upscale collards, Brussels sprouts, turnips, parsnips, potatoes et al.
The kitchen classrooms at SCC are quiet and serene in the mode of classic European culinary schools. Here, the knives are super-sharp, the ingredients top-notch, and chef-instructors receive respect bordering on deference.
Shortcuts? Not a chance.
…
Showtime! After less than a week of hands-on classes, on Aug. 26, second-year students, supervised by chef and instructor Angela Webb, prepared the first of eight weekly lunches in a series titled Global Cuisine. Are they nervous? “Very,” Durkee says, watching a student snip garlic sprouts from the growing tray. These popular lunches showcasing students’ work, open to 50 people pre-COVID, have been scaled back to 25. Most events have been reserved by organizations, however a few reservations may be available. Take-out is an option.
The first stop on the global tour is Italy, where Durkee has lived and traveled. Italian cuisine makes good use of late-summer harvests. The menu — sumptuous, beginning with an amuse bouche of garden veggies with basil pesto and house-made ricotta on polenta, followed by panzanella with pancetta and prosciutto, eggplant Parmesan, osso bucco over saffron risotto, followed by panna cotta and a velvety-rich tiramisu.
Subsequent luncheons explore the cuisines of Spain and Portugal, Greece and the Middle East, the Caribbean, Mexico, Southeast Asia, India, China, Japan. Each offers a meat or vegetarian entrée along with appetizer, side dishes, bread, dessert and beverage for $25. Some are plated, inspected (and sometimes tweaked) by Durkee and served by first-year students wearing black rather than chef-white. Others are buffet-style. Durkee hopes to add Native American cuisine, perhaps Creole-Cajun from her native New Orleans.
Presentation matters, starting with plating, which should show off colors and textures without being fussy. For the Italian luncheon, breadsticks and long strips of peasant bread were brought to tables in tall glasses. Students participate in a critique after the meal, including safety and sanitation compliance. They may take home leftovers — a real perk when the entree is marinated, falling-off-the-bone osso bucco.
Accidents — spills, scorches, boil-overs sometimes resulting in tears — become lessons. Chef-instructor Deborah Davis, a former nurse, observes that even the best home cook may have to re-learn or adapt methods to restaurant standards. SCC places chefs at country clubs, hotels and high-end cafes. The job market is good, for now, but COVID closures are still painfully fresh. Enrollment fell last year when classes went online but are rallying.
“We’re finding our way as a revamped department,” Durkee says, referencing farm-to-table and other changes. “In our profession you have to be good at pivoting.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com .
For information on reservations for global lunches or take-out contact Erin Durkee at durkeeer@sandhills.edu.
