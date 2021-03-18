Originally recorded in London’s West End, National Theatre Live’s stage performance of “War Horse” will be broadcast on the Sunrise screen Thursday, April 1, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
This internationally acclaimed production has been seen by more than 8 million people in 11 countries. It is an unforgettable theatrical event which takes audiences on an extraordinary journey from the fields of rural Devon, England, to the trenches of World War I France.
At the outbreak of World War I, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the cavalry and shipped to France. Fate takes the horse on an extraordinary journey as he is soon caught up in enemy fire, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Though still not old enough to enlist, Albert embarks on a treacherous mission to find his horse and bring him home.
“The success of the production primarily lies with the amazing animals and birds that appear onstage or flying through the air. The movement of these creatures is stunningly recreated,” writes the British Theatre Guide. “The unique stage production draws on the collaborative genius of puppeteer, scenic artist, actor, musician, and choreographer to conjure living, breathing mountains of horseflesh out of carved wood and gauze and leather. There is nothing animatronic about these creatures. We are left in no doubt that they are structures, industrial skeletons part-machine part-sculpture, activated by the balletic precision of several trios of physical performers. Structures they may be, but from the first moment of watching the fearful panting of a young foal to the wide-nostrilled horror of a charging battle-horse leaping over the barbed wire of the Flanders killing fields, these life-sized equestrian symbols become as real as the skillful athletes who manipulate them.”
Tickets are $15 and are available by calling the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611. Remaining tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before showtime. More information is available online at www.SunriseTheater.com. Masks are required in the theater and all COVID regulations are strictly followed.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
