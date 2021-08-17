Jil Johnson loves pets, especially dogs. Therefore, the subject of her new book “Dog Island” makes perfect sense.
“I love animals, I love dogs, and I love to write,” Johnson says. “‘Dog Island’ is not just a book that a novice writer wants to see proudly displayed on a bookstore shelf, fulfilling some long lost little girl’s dream. It is my purpose and way of trying to help.”
Johnson, created a story with some special characters — dogs — and let’s them tell their stories through their eyes.
“After all, who better to voice their feelings and thoughts than the dogs themselves.
The book was originally intended for readers 8 to 15, but Johnson says that adults seem to love it as well.
“It’s a great weekend read,” she says. “Everyone has loved the ending. I’ll take that.”
Johnson will be doing a book signing at the Market Soiree in Aberdeen Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m., teaming up with local artist Lorri Daeke Perini, who has painted some special pieces related to the book.
“As always, a percentage of my profits go to Beagle Freedom Project, because I cannot thank them enough for everything they do,” says Johnson. “I also like to team up with local shelters at their events and donate to them as well.”
On Saturday, Sept. 11, Johnson is teaming up with local shops to host a scavenger hunt in downtown Southern Pines.
“The hunt will have clue that relate to the book,” she says. “It’s not necessary to read the book first, but it may help. The ‘x’ on the map will lead to a grand prize of treasures, including a $100 gift card to a local restaurant.”
Johnson says the event is not only to promote “Dog Island,” but for family fun as well.
“I also teach swim lessons to children, and I have lots of students that I thought would enjoy a scavenger hunt at the end of their summer.”
More details about the hunt will be updated at jiljohnson.net.
Johnson, whose mother died when she was 4, grew up in Pinehurst.
“My dad, who died in 2003, remarried when I was 8, and my stepmom still lives in Pinehurst,” she says. “We lived in Pinewild when there were only four houses and spent many hot days cooling off at the lake during the summer and foraging for firewood in the fall for the many fireplaces. Fond memories of a place I now need a GPS to get out of!”
Her father was the golf course superintendent at Pinehurst, and in her junior year at Pinecrest, a new job took them to Florida.
“Florida eventually introduced me to my now ex-husband,” she says. “We were together 30 years, raised three beautiful kids, and like a lot of people who married young, realized we needed to go our separate ways.”
In 2011, Johnson returned home to Pinehurst.
“I started a new life and new adventures, which of course, as always, included dogs,” she says.
Johnson says she and her boyfriend currently have six dogs.
“It’s a ‘Brady Bunch’ blended family, plus two foster fails,” she says.
One of Johnson’s dogs (not a part of the current tally), was a beagle named Bella, who died a few years ago.
“The main character of ‘Dog Island,’ Willy, was based on her,” she says. “Plus there is a Bella in the story as well. She had a personality so big, she spilled over into two characters.”
Johnson has another mini-beagle named Rory. When she became aware of the abuse these dogs endure in laboratory testing, she became more conscious of her purchases.
“I always shop cruelty free,” she says. “Sometimes I’ll grab something quick without scanning and then I remember Bella. I stop, scan the item, and if it’s not cruelty free, I put it back on the shelf. I have sacrificed some products that I liked in the past, but I wouldn’t, couldn’t, do that that to her and her breed.
The family also boasts two pit bulls.
“Being a pit bull owner, one can not help but worry and want to protect all the others that are abused in dog fighting rings,” Johnson says. “Something else that breaks my heart, and continues to keep my head spinning is trying to figure out how I can help stop the madness in my own small, but hopefully significant way.”
“Dog Island” is Johnson’s first published book.
“But I have written a couple of children’s picture books, including a prequel to ‘Dog Island,’” she says. “They need artwork, and then they will be ready to be published.”
Johnson is working on a sequel.
“If you have a dog that you would like to have a part in the next book, you can enter a contest on my website, jil johnson.net,” she says.
Johnson adds that she is in the beginning stages of branding “Dog Island” under protectthedog.com. The goal is to offer cruelty-free products for pets that will nurture and take care of them.
“It is my hope and dream that the book will raise awareness,” she says. “That it will educate those who didn’t know, and hopefully change the actions of those that should know better.”
Contact Faye Dasen at (910) 693-2475 or fdasen@thepilot.com.
