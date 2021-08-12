An early love of reading, particularly books from the fantasy genre, has led Jessi Ramey to the completion of her first book “Stolen by Pan.”
“I have always been a reader, but I really remember falling in love with reading toward the end of elementary school,” says the Cameron resident. “I started picking books based on what I found interesting opposed to what would get me the most Advance Reader (AR) reading points.”
Ramey, who is a 2016 graduate of Union Pines High School, says the the Percy Jackson series was a gateway.
“Once I read those books, I wanted to read anything fantasy that i could get my hands on,” she says.
Ramey will be at The Country Bookshop Thursday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m., to sign copies of her new book and talk with readers.
Ramey says she doesn’t limit herself to reading fantasy novels.
“I like to mix it up and read different genres to see different writing styles,” she says. “Honestly, I’m a sucker for anything with a great plot twist. If the book can surprise me, then it’s an amazing book, no matter the genre.”
Ramey says that fairy tales have always caught her attention.
“There are so many adaptations, retellings and twists versions of the familiar stories that I cannot get enough of,” she says. “I fell in love with the story of Peter Pan when I was 4 years old. The movie was so interesting to me. I loved the idea of an island where no one grows up, which was filled with so many adventures waiting to be experienced.”
The older she got, the more curious Ramey was about the backstories within “Peter Pan.”
“The original book by J.M. Barrie is vague when it comes to Peter’s backstory and details about the island,” she says. “There was so much left to the imagination and so many characters besides Wendy Darling who had a story to be told.”
Ramey says that when she was in high school, the family watched a show where Peter Pan was portrayed as a villain.
“This was a whole new rabbit hole for me to dive into, and I went head-first,” she says. “A story bloomed in my head, and I had to write it down. That’s how ‘Stolen by Pan’ was started.”
Ramey graduated from Sandhills Community College in 2018 and transferred to N.C. State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, graduating in spring 2020.
“I married my high school sweetheart in April,” she says. “We met in the marching band at Union Pines, and we both went to N.C. State. I feel like I married my best friend.”
Ramey says she is “incredibly close” to her family.
“They are the ones who encouraged me to publish my book,” she says.
Ramey says she is working on the second book of her trilogy, “Stranded With Pan,” which is planned for publication next March.
For information about the book signing, call (910) 692-3211.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.
