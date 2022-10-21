“Hocus Pocus 2,” a much anticipated sequel to the 1993 Disney film favorite, “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, was released to theaters on Sept. 30. Behind the scenes, Diamond McCall, of Pinehurst, worked as one of the production stylists.
A native of Fayetteville, McCall is a living testament of how one is able to grow through pain. The 29-year-old mother of four gave birth to her first child at the age of 16. As a young mother, she understood that she had the responsibility of supporting her child and wanted to continue her education.
After graduating from E.E. Smith High School, she enrolled in Fayetteville Technical Community College. It was at FTCC that she met Juanita Williams, a person that would become a motivating factor in McCall’s life and growth as a hairstylist.
McCall graduated from Fayetteville Tech in 2014. From there, she began working at The Spa at Pinehurst in Moore County; however, her husband, Mario McCall, recognized the potential in his wife and felt she could thrive in the entertainment industry. Known as 3D Straw, Mario is an independent artist and founder of the Woodboy Digital innovation company.
In 2016, with the support of her family, McCall applied for a position at Walt Disney World to do the hair of the performers at the theme parks. She was so good at her job that one of her coworkers said that she belonged in TV and film production. Armed with the advice of her coworker, McCall began work in TV and film in 2018.
In a clip posted on social media, Mario can be seen watching the credits roll at the conclusion of Disney’s newest release, “Hocus Pocus 2,” ecstatically celebrating when the name of his wife comes across the screen.
Two years prior to the release of “Hocus Pocus 2,” McCall, like the rest of the world, was faced with adversity presented by COVID-19. She used this time to sharpen her skills and grow as a stylist. Her positive mentality kept her vigilant and she seized the opportunities that came through adversity.
“When you think quit; think of it as a challenge,” she says.
Sadly one very important person unable to see the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” was her mother, Kristy Sykes. Sykes passed away in March 2022, just months before the release.
Prior to her death, McCall says she had reservations about her career that she’d shared with her mother.
“What if I can’t?” she’d asked, to which Sykes responded, “But, what if you could?”
McCall believes that hair can tell a story, and her best moments come from seeing the reaction of the public. She advises those who want to follow their own path to “be receptive, change your mind, and just do it.”
