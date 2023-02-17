The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center presents Laura Garton in concert on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. This is a free event for Moore County residents ages 50 and older. Call to reserve your seat at (910) 947-4483.
This homegrown talent and N.C. Ag Star Finalist was recently featured in the “Scene” section of The Pilot. In the article, she spoke about dreaming of a career in the recording industry as she simultaneously is launching her first single and preparing for the NC Ag Star voice competition this spring.
Garton, who performs under her stage name, Scarlet Tantrum, is 18 and a graduate of Union Pines High School. She has sung all her life and began playing guitar when she was 14. Her first public concert was at an open mic night at the Jefferson Inn in Southern Pines.
Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator, said of the concert, “It’s a funny story. This pretty young lady came to the SEC asking if she could schedule a performance. As I brought her to my office for her to tell me more about herself and look at the calendar, she saw the section of her feature from The Pilot, pointed and said, ‘That’s me!’”
A press release about the Brain Power Program was also in that section as well, Drinkwater adds, “and I collect those to meet our Senior Center of Excellence requirements. Laura is very sweet and explained how much she loves older adults and is looking forward to her performance at the SEC. I am excited to think that we are one her first concerts before she launches her career.”
Garner Law Firm PLLC and Boles Funeral Homes are sponsoring the concert. In addition, Boles Funeral Homes will provide light refreshments.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501, in West End, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
