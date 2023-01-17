Dreaming of a career in the recording industry, Laura Garton is launching her first single while simultaneously preparing for the NC Ag Star voice competition this spring. The event is sponsored by the Got to Be NC program, in partnership with its musical ambassador and singer/songwrwriter Paige King Johnson, to help promote North Carolina’s young talent and the state’s agriculture.
A graduate of Union Pines High School, Garton, 18, who performs under her stage name, Scarlet Tantrum, qualified as a finalist following a live audition at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market, in Colfax, last September. She learned that she would move forward in the competition on Thanksgiving weekend, and is now readying for her appearance before judges on March 4, at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.
There are 12 finalists; the winner will receive a prize package including a Yamaha guitar, professional songwriting session, one song recorded and produced by a top Nashville studio producer, plus training from industry professionals and exclusive performance opportunities through the Got to Be NC campaign.
“NC Ag Star fuses agriculture and music together,” Garton says, who learned about the competition from a friend. “When I heard about it, I was like, ‘Heck, yeah! I would love to have a way in.’ It would mean one more step closer to a career in music.”
A lifelong singer, Garton started playing guitar when she was 14. “I wanted to learn an instrument and my mom decided to get me a guitar. It was the best decision,” she says. “I started learning and accompanying myself.”
Last spring, she performed for the first time in public during an open mic night at the Jefferson Inn. She’s since gained experience playing other venues locally and across the state, and also hosts open night mics at Swank Coffeehouse, in downtown Southern Pines, every other Thursday evening. She’s also adopted her stage name along the way.
“I first performed as Laura Rose, which is my real name and I love it. But I felt like Laura Rose didn’t fit with what I wanted my music to be,” she says.
A natural redhead, Garton liked the idea of incorporating red into the name — like the Rose in her name. One night, “It just hit me in the head,” she says of the words scarlet, a deeper hue of red, and tantrum.
“When I write music, I use it to express myself. When I thought about tantrum, it is another way to express yourself.”
And though she grew up in rural Carthage, Garton explains that she’s not a country artist and that was not a criteria to participate in the NC Ag Star competition. Instead, her music is more alternative — she describes it as a “chill, head bopper” style — with a Billy Eilish feel.
For the upcoming competition, she plans to perform an original song before the judges: “I want to be as original as I can be.” All of the finalists will also perform together on a few group numbers, providing another chance for the judges to access their stage presence and performance quality.
Here locally, Garton will showcase her music with a full set of original songs on Saturday, Jan. 28, on the Sunrise Theater stage, in downtown Southern Pines.
Her first single is set for release on Friday, Jan. 20, a song called “Don’t Worry Darling,” written in collaboration with Isaac Henry, another local performing artist.
“It’s a dreamy love song. It’s about when you love someone so much that you are scared to lose them, and the song is the two partners reassuring each other,” Garton says. “My goal is to create music that people can relate to. I write meaningful lyrics and meaningful experiences into song.”
She adds, “When I listen to music, if I relate to the lyrics, I love it even more. I want to be that song that people listen to that they can use to help them get through life.”
The NC Ag Star homegrown voice talent search was developed to help promote agriculture with young people. As host, Paige King Johnson serves as a promotional ambassador highlighting the hard work and resilience of North Carolina farmers. Johnson is a three-time Carolina Country Music Awards Winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Country Tour of the Year and Country Emerging New Artist. The Got to Be NC program was established in 1985 to support North Carolina’s diverse agriculture economy through education, engagement and promotions designed to increase consumer awareness of local products, leading to continued growth for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry industries. The NC Ag Star competition will help identify another great North Carolina resource — raw, natural talent.
