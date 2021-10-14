Twelve local seniors in their 60s have been chosen to be featured as “pin ups” on an exclusive 2022 calendar that highlights events and activities around Sandhills, and serves as a roadmap to good health.
A panel of celebrity judges from Sandhills selected the 60 Strong Ambassadors because they have accomplished remarkable levels of fitness, overcome obstacles and health challenges, given back to their communities or dedicated their lives to helping others.
Each one has a unique story to tell. They all exemplify how life after 60 can be a positive, vibrant and active time.
The winners were nominated by family members and friends. They will each appear in front of a Sandhills area landmark and the calendar will also feature health tips for seniors and provide information about Medicare information sessions and open enrollment.
The Sandhills 60 Strong calendars are available for purchase online at www.Sandhills60Strong.com. The cost is $15 for each calendar, and all proceeds will benefit the benefit the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic and the Enrichment Center of Lee County.
Winners include:
Dave Allen, 68
Dave Allen has recently completed his 39th triathlon. Triathlete training is a grind, as Allen often has combination workouts in one day. It hasn’t been smooth sailing for him, though, as he suffered from prostate cancer and had open heart surgery back in January 2017, and recently lost his wife to dementia.
He has not only increased his exercise, but doubled down on his teaching as a psychologist to keep himself busy, as well as being involved with several local organizations.
Mitchell Capel, 66
Mitchell “Mitch” Capel is a master of multitasking, as he combines staying healthy and fit and giving back to his community at Cardinal Park in Southern Pines, which was created in the early 1960s by his parents, Felton and Jean.
Capel is on several boards, including the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, St. Joseph of the Pines and the Boys and Girls Club as well as the mentoring group Males of Distinction.
Greg Combs, 62
U.S. Army veteran Greg Combs is the owner of May Street Bicycles, a bike shop in Southern Pines. An elite bike racer himself, Combs organizes a bike ride honoring fallen veterans every year.
In August 2017, Combs was hit by a driver while riding. He cracked his skull and suffered severe brain damage to the extent that he had to re-learn some of the most basic human functions. He got through it with a good support system and Kilo, a Belgian Malinois service dog that was donated to him by The Hearts for Heroes organization.
Chuck Cordell, 68
Chuck Cordell lives life by showing strength in the face of adversity. In order to afford a college degree, he worked hard to earn a basketball scholarship to The Citadel.
When Cordell moved to Pinehurst after college, he worked in sales for a rubber and plastics company, eventually becoming national sales manager. He also developed his golf skills — becoming one of the Southeast’s top amateur golfers, eventually helping to develop the Forest Creek Golf Club community.
At age 54, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. With his cancer in remission, he now “gives back” by counseling newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients.
Dale Frye, 62
Aberdeen’s Dale “Sunshine” Frye was a professional stuntman for 25 years, appearing in more than 100 films and TV shows such as “The Walking Dead,” “The Notebook,” “Zombieland” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” He was also a professional boxer and a six-year world champion kick boxer. He retired from professional stunts last year to focus on volunteering his time to teaching kick boxing and refereeing MMA fights.
Five years ago, he had a double hip replacement surgery and is grateful that the procedure gave him back a substantial amount of mobility. Today, he enjoys mountain bike riding, motorcycling, surfing, motor cross and golfing with his two brothers.
Bob and Suzanne Gray, 63 and 65
Bob and Suzanne Gray, both elite athletes and both cancer survivors, of Whispering Pines, use their positive energy and expertise in fitness to give back.
A competitive high school and college runner, Suzanne Gray turned her passion into a career by coaching track and field, cross country and cheerleading while obtaining her graduate degree. After graduation, she founded and created “The Magnificent Workout for Children,” an after-school program to keep Chicago’s black and Latino children fitness-focused and off the streets. Bob Gray worked in finance for over 40 years. A former high school and college tennis player, he still accumulates trophies from golf, pickleball and paddle tennis tournaments and 5K races.
Jim Hart, 69
After working on Capitol Hill for 32 years and as a lobbyist for a trade association for six years, Jim Hart and his family moved to Pinehurst in June 2012, where he soon began volunteering at Habitat for Humanity.
Hart has endured multiple issues with his back in the past 20 years. After surgery to repair herniated discs, stenosis, arthritis in his lower back and problems with scar tissue, he has occasionally experienced intensely painful back pains that have caused complete immobility. Although he has largely had to renounce most sports, Hart still plays golf four times a week and competes in tournaments and club championships.
Karen Jackson, 64
Karen Jackson, U.S. Air Force veteran, Pfizer associate scientist, widow, and grandmother begins each weekday with 42 pushups (21 x 2) in recognition of the estimated 21 veterans committing suicide daily. After being diagnosed with osteopenia, Jackson began weight training and numerous courses of medication to fight the disease. Staying active, she enjoys playing pickleball, walking, riding her bike, participating in 5Ks, disc golf, hiking, kayaking and enjoying photography.
Jackson’s most recent challenge has been grieving the loss of her husband to a rare and aggressive cancer, which took his life in 6 months.
Cinnamon LeBlanc, 64
Cinnamon LeBlanc has dedicated her career to helping others. As the director at a FirstHealth Fitness Center in Southern Pines, she is a fitness professional, who teaches classes every single day. Through the FirstHealth Foundation, she works with oncology patients and runs a cancer wellness rehabilitation program.
Helping those with cancer has always been important to LeBlanc, and that passion became even more meaningful to her after losing her first husband, as well other family members, to colon cancer.
Ophelia Livingston, 62
In 2015, Ophelia Livingston’s husband passed away, followed by her daughter. This left her to raise her grandson, who is now 7 years old. Livingston is a full-time senior pastor at Pittsboro Church of God and has achieved the honor of becoming a consecrated bishop. She is known for her leadership skills, and often mentors other pastors, especially women, on how to be a successful leader in the church.
Livingston owns her own printing and publishing company in downtown Sanford, where she has been active in civic organizations.
Cheryl Monette, 62
In 2003, Cheryl Monette lost her son when he was only 24 years old. Afterward, she began to gain weight from lack of motivation and activity. Six years ago, she worked hard to better her health and lost 47 pounds.
She volunteers at Caring Hearts for Kids and Toys for Tots — hosting benefits to raise money for the charities.
She was awarded the Mary E. Walker award from the U.S. Army for her volunteer service while her husband was deployed in Iraq.
Liz Whitmore, 66
You can thank Liz Whitmore for those colorful murals in downtown Sanford. Whitmore is a dedicated employee filled with determination to upkeep the historic preservation of Sanford.
When she’s not working, she’s caring for her husband, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. They walk together every day. She also lifts weights and makes healthy living a big part of her life.
She is also on the board of several local nonprofits in Southern Pines, including the Moore County Historical Association.
Sandhills 60 Strong is a celebration of grit and resilience, sponsored by Pinehurst Medical Clinic in conjunction with the launch of Evergreen Senior Care Advantage, a new program designed to keep seniors active and help them navigate the complexities of Medicare coverage and other health care decisions.
