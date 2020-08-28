SAR

Chapter representatives at the Burlington meeting were Thomas McInnis (left); William Loeser; Mike Fusselbaugh; Ramsey Blanks; John Laflin; Bruce Fensley; Rod Herbig; Fred Learned, NCSSAR president; and John Thornhill, the Old North State registrar.

 COURTESY OF SANDHILLS SAR

On Saturday, Aug. 22, seven members of the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) traveled to the 1776 Sporting Club in Burlington, to attend the NCSSAR State Board of Managers meeting.

The Sandhills SAR Chapter Charter application was submitted with 16 SAR signatures and was approved by the NCSSAR managers. These 16 compatriots will become chapter charter members and will be recorded with the charter document.

“We will be accepting additional SAR charter signatures until Sept. 15, the week before our chapter charter ceremony at the Pine Crest Inn, scheduled for Sept. 22,” says Bruce Fensley, president. “Get forms for registration and meal selection to Michael Fusselbaugh.”

Eight new SAR compatriots will be inducted into the Sons of the American Revolutionary War at this ceremony.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days