On Saturday, Aug. 22, seven members of the Sandhills Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) traveled to the 1776 Sporting Club in Burlington, to attend the NCSSAR State Board of Managers meeting.
The Sandhills SAR Chapter Charter application was submitted with 16 SAR signatures and was approved by the NCSSAR managers. These 16 compatriots will become chapter charter members and will be recorded with the charter document.
“We will be accepting additional SAR charter signatures until Sept. 15, the week before our chapter charter ceremony at the Pine Crest Inn, scheduled for Sept. 22,” says Bruce Fensley, president. “Get forms for registration and meal selection to Michael Fusselbaugh.”
Eight new SAR compatriots will be inducted into the Sons of the American Revolutionary War at this ceremony.
