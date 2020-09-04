Jackson Springs resident Corinne Walls found a way to be active outside safely during the COVID-19 pandemic that also offered her the opportunity to help some North Carolina nonprofits.
Walls signed up for the Coast to Coast Cycle Challenge sponsored by Full Send Racing Team, located in Wilmington. The challenge began Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day, with bikers riding 2,500 miles along I-40 from Wilmington to Barstow, Calif.
“It was all a virtual race, ridden locally in the Jackson Springs, Foxfire and Derby area,” says the retired teacher. “A friend had posted it on Facebook, and I thought it looked like something that would be fun.”
FullSend tracked an individual’s progress on a Google map each time their miles were posted.
Walls says she was going to ride anyway, but had never tracked her miles over a certain time period.
“You set your own pace and your own goal,” says Walls. “Originally, I thought I would only make it to Oklahoma City (1,250 miles) by Labor Day.”
Walls completed the 2,500-mile trip on Aug. 22 at 7:36 p.m., although she is continuing to log miles through the official Labor Day ending.
Walls says she rode with a group of women in the mornings on most days, and in the evenings with her husband, George.
“I usually rode about 40 miles a day,” she says. “I did skip a couple of days when my granddaughters visited in early August.”
Walls says that participants paid a registration fee, but they were not required to get sponsors or do any fundraising.
Money raised from this and other summer challenges will be shared among several projects, among them funding three mobile food pantries on the Outer Banks for a year and building a tiny house in Eden Village in Wilmington, which will be a 33-unit tiny home community specially designed to provide permanent homes for chronically homeless individuals, including patients of the local hospital.
“We are excited about the projects and floored by the generosity of everyone,” says Chad Towne, of Full Send Racing. “Corinne did an incredible job of getting to 2,500 way ahead of schedule.”
“For me, this was about being able to help someone else as much as it was about riding across the U.S.,” says Walls, who has also been sewing face masks during the pandemic.
If their names ring a bell, Walls and her husband are one of the couples who take photos for The Pilot’s Out and About.
“We are, like everyone else, looking forward to a time when we can gather safely in large numbers,” Walls says.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.