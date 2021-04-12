Pastor Todd Curry, featuring St. Peter, The Rock, Inc. Ministry Choir, of the Eastwood community, initially made the qualifications to be on the First Round Stellar Award’s Ballot in three categories, and have now officially made it to final ballot for the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.
“Pastor T and the choir are in Category 19 -Traditional Choir of the Year,” says a spokesman. “The public may vote from now until Monday, April 19,” says a spokesman. “Your vote will determine the artists that move on to become the Stellar Awards nominees.”
You may vote for only one artist in each category. Three votes per household are allowed.
The group had to chart in the Top 50 on any two of three of the following charts: Nielsen Music Connect’s Gospel Ranked List – Albums w/TEA w/SEA On-Demand Audio for a minimum of four weeks.
Curry’s personal record label, TLC Unlimited Inc., sent their music and video to blogs, vlogs, terrestrial and internet radio and other digital sites that played their music nationally and worldwide along with playing their music video “He’s Worthy.” “The culmination of all of that hard work together helped them hit over 100,000 streams on Spotify with over 30,000 monthly listeners, and a YouTube video with over 85,000 views,” says the spokesman.
The group also made the top 25 Billboard Gospel CD sales chart for four weeks, along with The Gospel Music Association’s (GMA) Gospel Album Chart before the pandemic. Earlier this year, they qualified for the First Ballot of the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards for three categories.
“They accomplished all of this as true independent artists,” says the spokesman.
To vote, visit https://www.thestellarawards.com and vote for Pastor Todd Curry featuring St. Peter, The Rock, Inc Ministry Choir, in Category 19-Traditional Choir of the Year.
A Stellar Award is presented by SAGMA to recognize achievements in the gospel music industry. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent gospel artists, and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest.
