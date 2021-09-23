Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines designated Girl Scout Troops No. 435, of Vass, and No. 4009, of Carthage, as two of 12 Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troops for its 2020-2021 membership year.
The Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award is presented to troops that go above and beyond in their participation in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
In honor of the vision that Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, affectionately known as “Daisy,” had for girls, the Daisy’s Dozen Troop Assessment Program was created by Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines to help ensure that girls are receiving an enriching Girl Scout experience. After reviewing hundreds of assessments, only 12 out of the council’s approximately 1,500 troops were selected from across the council’s 41-county region. Girls must work together as a troop to succeed in all of the leadership activities throughout the course of the year.
“By earning this elite recognition, the girls and their leaders have demonstrated their investment in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” says Jennifer Carter, program executive of Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Their exemplary commitment to service in their communities and their dedication to the growth of Girl Scouts makes them standouts among an impressive group of girls across the state.”
The Daisy’s Dozen Elite Status Award includes an assessment tool that outlines steps troops can take to explore the Girl Scout Program Pillars of entrepreneurship, STEM, the outdoors, and life skills throughout the year. Troops can strive for “elite” status by showing that they have involved girls in planning a Girl Scout Leadership Experience that is balanced, multi-faceted, and grade appropriate.
The 2020-2021 membership year was especially significant due to COVID-19 changes, and each Daisy’s Dozen Elite troop remained committed to Girl Scouts despite hardships.
Moore County Girl Scout Troop No. 435 is a multi-level troop with girls in grades K-10. The troop has 16 members and is led by Tiffany Meaney. They were awarded the Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troop Status by setting a good example for other young people in their community. The girls love participating in activities such as horseback riding, visiting museums, selling cookies, and earning various Girl Scout badges. They also love making a difference through service projects such as building a community pollinator garden and bee hotels at Carver’s Creek State Park. They also take an annual anti-bullying pledge, to take a stand against bullying.
“Girl Scouts has taught our girls to give back to their community, and give to those that are less fortunate,” says Meaney. “Girl Scouts has taught our girls to value themselves for the unique and amazing people that they are. Our troop is full of future leaders.”
Moore County Girl Scout Troop No. 4009 is a multi-level troop with girls in grades 6-12. The troop has eight members and is led by Dolores Bonillo. They were awarded the Daisy’s Dozen Elite Troop Status by building the confidence to be active leaders in their community. The girls enjoy various outdoor Girl Scout activities, especially camping. Their favorite things to do at camp are archery and canoeing. The girls have loved that Girl Scouts has given them a place to interact with one another, even during a pandemic.
“This past year Girl Scouts was the only time and place a lot of the girls were able to socialize with girls their age,” says Bonillo. “Over the years I have enjoyed seeing these girls blossom into young ladies ready to take on the world while doing their part to improve their communities.”
This was the seventh year for the Daisy’s Dozen Troop Assessment Program. The annual Girl Scout membership year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Troop members will be honored locally to commend their commitment to girl leadership development and taking the lead the Girl Scout way. They will also virtually gather to celebrate their accomplishments with the Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines CEO, Lisa Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.