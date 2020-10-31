Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day.

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 2,100 participating locations, will be Saturday, Dec. 19.

“The goal is to place a live balsam, for veteran’s wreath at the head stone of very veteran buried there and spread patriotism and ensure no one is forgotten,” says Laura Mayer, chapter chairman of the Temperance Smith Alston DAR’s Service for Veterans Committee.

Locally, volunteers will spread the word and post Wreaths Across America Day posters to sponsor the 450 wreaths needed to honor every veteran at Pinelawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Southern Pines.

Each wreath sponsorship costs $15, with $5 going to the local fundraising group for the Temperance Smith Alston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Pinehurst.

“Every donation and wreath sponsorship is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” says Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are grateful to the community of Moore County for participating in our mission to ‘remember, honor and teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, nonpolitical event, open to all people. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/NC0379P

For local information, email l.mayer.980@gmail.com.

