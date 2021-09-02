Dendy

Educator Laura S. Dendy joined the ranks of the retired in February. She received word on Feb. 22 that she was being honored with The Order of the Longleaf Pine during an online meeting of the Exceptional Children Division.

“At that point we were all still working from home,” she says.

On July 9, Dr. Paula Crawford, section chief for program improvement and professional development at the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, was finally able to present the award in person.

Dendy spend 38 years in public education, 33 of those in North Carolina and 28 of those with Moore County Schools. She spent several years as an exceptional education classroom teacher, lead teacher with the Mastery Day treatment program and then as program supervisor for the exceptional children’s program. For the final years of her career, she was a program specialist and N.C. State Improvement project coordinator and a literacy consultant with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

“Throughout my personal and professional life I have had two main passions — reading and teaching those who struggle with learning to read,” says Dendy. “Over the last five years, my focus has been to help teachers understand the research of how students learn to read and to provide them with effective strategies to meet the needs of all of their learners.”

Dendy holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Clemson University and a master’s of school administration and curriculum from UNC Pembroke.

Dendy says she plans to spend more time outdoors, hiking and kayaking, as well as traveling.

“My newest hobby is painting,” she says.

Dendy may be retired, but the clarion call of education is loud and clear.

“I am continuing to offer professional development for teachers and would love to have the opportunity to coach teachers as they implement the strategies and practices they are learning,” she says.

