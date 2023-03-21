The American Bridge Teachers’ Association published the BONTI (Bradley Over No Trump Interference) system, developed by local bridge teacher and instructor Annie Bradley Brechtelsbauer, in its Winter 2023 quarterly magazine.
Brechtelsbauer has been teaching bridge off and on for over 45 years in classes, seminars and on cruise ships. She is a silver life master and has won awards for teaching and also in competition. Brechtelsbauer created the BONTI system for bidding competition over No Trump, which is becoming an accepted method for bidding over interference. Her friend Marty Bergen provided support in finalizing the system.
“The system can be presented on one page. That is all there is to the system and it works against conventional or natural bids of interference,” says Brechtelsbauer. “Having BONTI, the system I created and finalized in 2011, published in ABTA magazine is an honor. I am grateful to have been asked to submit it.”
Bridge is a fun and challenging learning experience giving benefits of social growth to all ages and can be played in a small or large group setting, she adds. Bridge can also be played alone or with a partner in a virtual game online.
For information about small or large group lessons, call (910) 725-0451 or paulb@pinehurst.net.
