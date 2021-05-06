When I was invited to join the Sandhills Writers Group, I was delighted to meet a small group of people who wanted to share and learn about writing. Some are novelists; others are poets and essayists. Some are published, and others were hoping to see their writings in print. That included one 95-year-young author, William “Bill” Rose.
Rose has published articles in PineStraw and other local media, but his heart’s desire was to write a book of his memoirs. He shared several of his stories with our group. Sometimes they evoked stitches of laughter in us, while others had us in tears.
We are pleased that Rose’s memoir meanderings are now in print. His book, “A Wondrous Trajectory: My Memoir of Mischief, Marriage and Missiles,” is available at The Country Bookshop and on Amazon.
In his first published book at age 95, Rose shares vignettes from his high school “scrapes and pranks” while growing up in Indiana, sweet reminisces of his marriage to the love of his life, his experiences while serving in the Navy during World War II, and his work with NASA’s missile program.
Rose is a resident of Penick Village and a longtime member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. To show his appreciation to the church, he is donating all profits from the book to finish the church’s “organ project.” The cover of “A Wondrous Trajectory” is a photo of the rose window of the church.
“May is “Older American” month, a perfect time to support and appreciate people like Bill Rose,” says a group member.
