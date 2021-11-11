Fischer

Sandra Fischer displays her new book at the Sandhills Woman's Exchange

Local Southern Pines author, Sandra Fischer, will be signing her latest book, “Every Day is Christmas” at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, in Pinehurst Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the Exchange’s Christmas Open House Week.

Fischer’s book of Christmas stories and poems is beautifully illustrated by Becky Guinn, who paints with mechanical hands. “Every Day is Christmas” is Fischer’s third published work.

Her first two books,“Seasons in the Garden,” a book of inspirations gleaned from her garden club experiences, and “My Faithbook Messages,” a book of devotionals, will also be available at the signing.

Fischer was scheduled for a book signing last March at the Cabin, but when the Exchange shut down because of COVID, the event was cancelled.

“Come, enjoy lunch at the Exchange, meet the author and enjoy the open house,” says a spokesman.

Fischer’s books are also available for sale at The Country Bookshop and at her shop online at https://sandra.fischer---author.square.site or on Amazon.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days