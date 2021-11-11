Local Southern Pines author, Sandra Fischer, will be signing her latest book, “Every Day is Christmas” at the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange, in Pinehurst Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the Exchange’s Christmas Open House Week.
Fischer’s book of Christmas stories and poems is beautifully illustrated by Becky Guinn, who paints with mechanical hands. “Every Day is Christmas” is Fischer’s third published work.
Her first two books,“Seasons in the Garden,” a book of inspirations gleaned from her garden club experiences, and “My Faithbook Messages,” a book of devotionals, will also be available at the signing.
Fischer was scheduled for a book signing last March at the Cabin, but when the Exchange shut down because of COVID, the event was cancelled.
“Come, enjoy lunch at the Exchange, meet the author and enjoy the open house,” says a spokesman.
Fischer’s books are also available for sale at The Country Bookshop and at her shop online at https://sandra.fischer---author.square.site or on Amazon.
