Kelly Martin, a mixed media artist based in the Sandhills, was selected to create the poster for the film, “Abstraction.” The film, written and directed by Los Angeles based creative, Tash Ann, is about a young woman whose life is turned upside down after a night out with friends. “Abstraction” is making its way on the film festival circuit, already collecting nine awards so far, from the Boden International Film Festival, Hollywood Gold Awards and the Los Angeles Women In Film Festival.

“I am excited to be a part of this film, especially to contribute to a female director’s vision,” Martin said. “There are so many talented creatives who are a part of this project so I’m happy to add to it as well.”

Martin said she was inspired by the film posters of Drew Struzen who worked on projects such as Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future.

Her work in commissioned portraits features mixed media realism with abstract qualities. Connect with Kelly Martin via social media on Instagram @kells.creates.

