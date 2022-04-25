Joy Hellman sees her downtown Southern Pines storefront as a launching pad where creativity can also spur positive action. From fundraisers for Haitian relief efforts to assisting animal shelter organizations, she has opened her doors and heart to help the less fortunate.
During Springfest, the town’s largest street fair event, she usually puts out a few extra things along the sidewalk to draw people in. This time around she’s sharing her outdoor space with longtime friend Joy Childress, who works with Trades of Hope. Based in Bunnell, Fla., the missional business partners with women’s artisan groups to create handmade pieces, through safe jobs that pay fair living wages.
“I believe that people see a need and want to help, they just don’t always know how. People might feel hopeless,” said Childress. “Trades of Hope allows me to feel that there is hope in the world. It allows me to do my little bit of good from my living room in Southern Pines.”
Hellman agrees.
“I have the space and I’m right downtown in the hub of things, so I get involved in fundraising activities a lot. Over the years, I’ve helped with a variety of causes, both local and more worldly. I’m also an artist myself. I was always creating things and sharing that passion,” she said. “When I first came here 15 years ago, I said to my husband there needs to be more stuff going on. My vision was to have this cute downtown studio. That’s why I called the Joy of Art Studio.”
Hellman teaches art classes and holds creative workshops for children and adults, including group and private lessons.
“I have seen the downtown area grow but I’m happy that hasn’t changed it much. I love the quaintness and the trains going by every day. Southern Pines is so unusual. We are lucky, very lucky here,” Hellman added.
Visit the Joy of Art Studio, 139 E. Pennsylvania Ave., in Southern Pines, or call (910) 528-7283 to inquire about upcoming classes and workshops.
This year's SpringFest will be held Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Southern Pines. Both sides of Broad Street will be blocked off and over 160 vendors from around North Carolina are offering artwork, paintings, jewelry, woodwork and more, plus family-friendly games, rides and live entertainment. The event is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.