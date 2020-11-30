Loblolly Garden Club has adapted its meetings to the outdoors during these COVID- restricted days.
On Oct. 26, the members met on the patio at Sarah Prestipino’s home for a program about hummingbirds, presented by Dolores Muller.
A catered lunch from Thyme and Place was served following the talk.
On Nov.10, nine of the members met the Pinehurst Public Services Department at Tufts Park to begin the distribution of the American flags in honor of Veterans Day.
An program by Carol Dowd, “Making a Wreath Adaptable for Two Seasons,” will also be held outside at Tufts Park.
