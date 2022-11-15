Step back in time two centuries and experience the birth of Christ with Yates-Thagard Baptist Church’s live Nativity on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, and Dec. 10-11, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The immersive experience features over 120 people in costumes, animals and Biblical scenes along an outdoor guided trail. Advance registration has filled; walk-ins are welcome and will be accomodated “as best we can to get as many through as possible,” says Sammy Frye, associate pastor of the church.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early in the evening and be prepared to wait, as spaces will be allotted with guided groups as available. There is no fee to attend. Spanish speaking tours are available.
“You will start at our Jerusalem marketplace, which is like a cultural shock,” says Frye. Visitors walk along the trail to see Roman soldiers on horseback, shops and stalls, a brief drama scene with Mary, the carpenter shop with Joseph. There are also shepherds and sheep in fields, angels in the trees, a visit to Herod’s palace and, of course, the manger scene. At the conclusion, visitors stop at one of two crosses before heading inside to warm up at the church’s fellowship hall with hot chocolate and live music.
This is the second year the Carthage-based church has hosted a live Nativity. Approximately 2,000 visited last December, which prompted the church to establish an advance registration system, which filled almost immediately.
An entirely outdoor experience, visitors to the live Nativity are encouraged to dress comfortably for weather and be able to walk over rough ground, including some hills, for the 35-minute journey. There are tiki lights along the path and small fires at each scene for illumination.
“This brings the Christmas story to life,” says Frye. “It is a huge undertaking and a financial commitment for our church. But from my perspective, this is one of the most precious ministries we do.”
Last year, because the live Nativity came on the heels of COVID, “it really helped knit the hearts of our people together,” adds Frye. “We are working together, serving and sacrificing together, and reaching the hearts of others together. It has been an incredible blessing to our church family.”
Yates-Thagard Baptist Church is located at 3820 Vass-Carthage Road, in Carthage. Advance registration is filled; walk-ins are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.