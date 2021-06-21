After a year and a half, live music is returning to the historic Sunrise Theater Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
The Singer Songwriters in the Round concert is a Sunrise tradition that uses Nashville’s “in the round” performance style and showcases the diversity of talent throughout North Carolina. Four artists will share the stage and take turns performing original songs, sharing the personal stories behind their inspiration.
The event will be hosted by natural storyteller Annelle Staal, who will be joined on stage by Caleb Sasser, Paulina Simone and John McDonald.
Staal is a Nashville recording artist and songwriter who graduated from Pinecrest High School in 2016. She returned home to North Carolina amid the COVID shutdown to begin performing live music online.
Sasser is a Goldsboro native and a graduate of UNC Pembroke. When not performing as a singer and songwriter, he works as a music teacher and tutor. His soulful voice and wide vocal range permeate his music.
Simone is a French-American songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. The Charlotte-based artist began singing and playing guitar at a young age and released her first single in 2018. Her R&B-inspired vocal runs show a deep level of passion and vulnerability.
McDonald is a Moore County native with deep roots in the Sandhills. Having been influenced by British musicians while growing up, his songs are a blend Brit-Pop hooks with American sentimentality. He recently performed last month at the Sunrise Theater’s First Friday event, opening for Hank, Pattie and The Current.
Tickets are $15 ($18 VIP) and are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Theater box office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
