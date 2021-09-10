In previous articles we have looked at the importance of taking steps to enable you to live safely and independently in your own home for as long as possible, and some questions to ask yourself so that you can begin to learn what you might do towards that end.
However, one thing that we have noticed through our long careers as occupational therapists is that people are often very reluctant to think about or to make changes to their homes, even though they may be aware of the benefits of making changes, and that certain changes, such as adding grab bars, come highly recommended.
In this article, we are going to take a deeper look at this reluctance and why it might be occurring.
First of all, you need to think about your home, and what it means to you. Ask yourself why you moved there in the first place, and, having moved, what were and are your expectations. Did you expect it to be a final move, and that, once established, things were not going to change much? Did you expect to continue indefinitely in your present circumstances, especially of health and well-being?
Throughout life, our expectations are often subtle and unexplored, so taking some time to think through and discover what they might be is an important step in understanding where you are in life, and how that understanding relates to your home.
Next, consider some things you like about your home. What makes it special to you? Are there some features that you find particularly attractive? On the other hand, is there anything you dislike, or find to be a drawback in your home? Are there any features you would change to make it more to your liking?
It is especially important to think about the activities you do at home. Are there some you do because they are necessary (laundry, anyone?), and as long as the space is there, you don’t think about it very much. Are there activities you love to do, so the way those spaces are set up means a lot to you. Do you love to cook, so want a kitchen designed with that in mind, or do you want a kitchen that requires as little effort as possible to get meal preparation completed simply and easily?
In the bathroom, do you want a smaller space with the basic amenities, or do you want a larger, enhanced space for more of a spa experience? Do you prefer a smaller, cozy living area, or do you want a larger, more open area for entertaining, or both? Do you want spaces such as a library, study or hobby area? Do you want space so that family or friends can come to visit and/or stay?
And finally, think about your attitude concerning alterations and renovations to your home. Are there things you would never do, no matter what? Are there things you would consider, but you are concerned about the final appearance, or the disruption it would take to get it done? Or what it means about you and your life if you make changes, especially to improve independence, safety and comfort?
The goal of this article is start you on the journey of thinking things through concerning your home and what it means to you. Occupational therapists, with their understanding of human thinking and behavior, can help you through this process, and is something we take into consideration when consulting with people about potential modifications and changes to their homes.
Michael Pizzi and Christine Abbott are occupational therapists with Sandhills Adaptive Living, a Moore County-based company that helps people design and modify their home environments for safety and independence. They can be reached by email at adapt4u17@gmail.com or by calling (910) 420-0273.
