Because setting up and organizing your home for safety and independence can increase longevity and well-being, it helps to take an objective look at your home to determine how well it supports your ability to live safely and independently. The following are some questions to ask yourself about your home, which will help you assess how well it supports your ability to safely and easily carry out your daily activities.
Here are the questions:
1. Is there at least one step free entrance to your home? If not, can you create one?
2. Is there a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchen and living area on the main level of the home?
3. Are all doorways at least 36 inches wide, and all hallways at least 42 inches wide, preferably 48 inches wide?
4. Are there any awkward corners or turns you have to negotiate as you move around your home?
5. Do you have furniture or other items that are in your way as you move around your home?
6. Are there secure handrails on both sides of all steps and stairways, and are the edges of the steps easy to see?
7. Are there any single steps or high doorway thresholds in the home, are they easy to see, and do you have anything to hold onto as you negotiate them?
8. Are there any rugs that slip, that have curled edges, or that are very thick?
9. Are there grab bars in and around the shower or tub and can you hold onto them as you step in and
out?
10. Does the shower or tub have a non-slip floor, especially when wet and soapy?
11. Is there room to sit at the bathroom sink, and can you see in the mirror if you are sitting?
12. Are all regularly used items in the kitchen easy to reach?
13. How much bending, reaching, lifting and carrying do you have to do in the kitchen in order to prepare a meal? Would rearranging, or using different storage options, lessen how much effort you have to expend to complete kitchen activities?
14. Is there a surface in the kitchen that is low enough to sit at when preparing food?
15. Is it easy to stand from the bed, toilet, easy chairs, couch, dining chairs and other sitting surfaces in the home?
16. Is there good ambient (background) lighting in all areas of the home, and is there task lighting to
provide illumination for different activities, such as meal preparation, desk work, and hobby activities?
17. Do you use nightlights?
18. Are items in the closets easy to reach, particularly if they are used frequently?
19. How convenient is it to use the washer and dryer?
20. Do you carry a cell phone and/or have several easily accessible telephones around the home?
Answering these questions will help you see the wide range of things that need to be considered when evaluating a home for safe and independent living. Because this is not an exhaustive list, and merely answering the questions does not always indicate which changes would be the most beneficial to make, or how to make them, reviewing your answers with others is a good step to take. There are also professionals available who can help you evaluate your home and guide you in making the changes that would be the most helpful to you.
Michael Pizzi and Christine Abbott are Occupational Therapists with Sandhills Adaptive Living, a Moore County-based company that helps people design and modify their home environments for safety and independence. They can be reached by email at adapt4u17@gmail.com or by calling (910) 420-0273.
