In a previous column we looked how creating a safe and comfortable home environment promotes health and well being. In this article, we will look more specifically at the benefits of modifying your home environment for comfort, safety and independence.
The main reason one should consider designing and organizing a home for comfort, safety and independence is to help reduce the risk of falls and injuries. The fewer steps, thresholds, rug edges and other obstacles there are, the less there is to trip on. Even when one is familiar with these obstacles and has successfully negotiated them in the past, there can come a time when a person can become distracted or inattentive, and a stumble or fall can occur.
Another reason is that if a person is experiencing health problems, physical limitations, or is becoming less able to perform routine tasks due to age-related changes, then reducing obstacles in the home can lessen the impact of these changes and help the person to continue to live in his or her own home as safely and independently for as long as possible. This can delay or avoid the need for a person to have to consider other living arrangements, such as assisted living or a nursing home.
Confidence and security are two other benefits of designing and organizing a home for safety and independence. When people feel confident and secure moving around in their home, and can do their daily activities with as little effort, difficulty or struggle as possible, they have greater peace of mind. Because one of the main causes of falls is fear of falling, the more confident and secure a person feels, the less likely a fall is to occur. They also use less energy to accomplish necessary daily tasks, freeing up time and energy for other things they want to do
Even if a person’s health and mobility are currently good, accidents and illnesses can happen unexpectedly. When returning home after such an event, falls and fear of falling are more likely to be experienced, which is why it is recommended that the person (or his or her family) be proactive and make changes to the home sooner rather than later. This will greatly ease the transition back to the home if an adverse event should occur.
Another thing to consider is the “visitability” of your home. One factor that contributes to successful aging in being able to maintain social contacts, so having a home that readily accommodates visitors, even if they have some mobility or other limitations, can help prevent you from becoming isolated and lonely.
Most people’s hearts desire is to continue to live in the home they have chosen, to live fully the life they have built, a life that is set up in such a way that brings pleasure and contentment. Surrounded by special things, it means a lot to be able to live in that home for as long as possible, doing the things you want to do. Taking steps to set up your home to support you in that desire can help make it possible.
Michael Pizzi, Ph.D., OTR/L, FAOTA and Christine Abbott, MHS, OTR/L, ECHM (Executive Certificate in Home Modification) are occupational therapists with Sandhills Adaptive Living, a Moore County-based company that helps people design and modify their home environments for safety, well-being and independence. They can be reached by email at adapt4u17@gmail.com or by calling (910) 420-0273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.