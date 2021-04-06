This is the first in a series of articles titled “Live Longer, Live Better” by Michael Pizzi and Christine Abbott.

Most of us know that there are a number of things we can do to live healthy, happy lives. This series articles will deal with something most people probably never think about when considering how to live longer and better. This first article relates to designing and organizing your home environment to promote safety, independence, well-being and comfort.

No matter how busy and active we are, most of us spend more hours of the day in our own home than away from it, and there are certain activities that are almost always done at home as we live our daily lives. One’s health is directly related to these daily activities and the meaning they bring to our lives. We feel better emotionally and we participate more when we engage with a full heart, and this helps keep us healthy, happy and promotes a better quality of life. Whether it is getting ready for the day, doing laundry, cooking, hosting visitors, pursuing a favorite hobby, or watching TV, participating in these activities is part of what brings quality, meaning and well-being to our daily lives.

It is therefore vital that we have a home environment that supports our health, well-being and quality of life by making sure it is safe, accessible and supports our ability to carry out our daily activities. Future articles will explore this in more detail, but first, let’s look at some background information.

It is known that as adults get older, they have a greater tendency to fall, and statistics from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) show that more than 1 in 4 older adults fall each year and that 78 percent of these falls occur in and around the home. One in five falls result in serious injuries, such as a broken bone or head injury, and these injuries make it difficult for people to carry out their daily activities, or to live alone.

Thirty-three percent of the falls in the home that result in injury occur in the bathroom. The CDC identifies home hazards as a primary cause of falls and that reducing these hazards improves a person’s ability to carry out their daily activities, and can add 3-4 years to their life span. The CDC also specifically states that a home evaluated by an occupational therapist and modified according to his or her recommendations is the safest home to live in, and this simple assessment keeps people out of the hospital.

Confidence and comfort in carrying out daily activities are directly related to the level of safety in the home environment, making it a major factor in staying healthy, happy, and as independent as possible throughout the life span.

Michael Pizzi, Ph.D., OTR/L, FAOTA and Christine Abbott, MHS, OTR/L, ECHM (Executive Certificate in Home Modification) are occupational therapists with Sandhills Adaptive Living, a Moore County-based company that helps people design and modify their home environments for safety, well-being and independence. They can be reached by email at adapt4u17@gmail.com or by calling (910) 420-0273.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days