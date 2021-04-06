This is the first in a series of articles titled “Live Longer, Live Better” by Michael Pizzi and Christine Abbott.
Most of us know that there are a number of things we can do to live healthy, happy lives. This series articles will deal with something most people probably never think about when considering how to live longer and better. This first article relates to designing and organizing your home environment to promote safety, independence, well-being and comfort.
No matter how busy and active we are, most of us spend more hours of the day in our own home than away from it, and there are certain activities that are almost always done at home as we live our daily lives. One’s health is directly related to these daily activities and the meaning they bring to our lives. We feel better emotionally and we participate more when we engage with a full heart, and this helps keep us healthy, happy and promotes a better quality of life. Whether it is getting ready for the day, doing laundry, cooking, hosting visitors, pursuing a favorite hobby, or watching TV, participating in these activities is part of what brings quality, meaning and well-being to our daily lives.
It is therefore vital that we have a home environment that supports our health, well-being and quality of life by making sure it is safe, accessible and supports our ability to carry out our daily activities. Future articles will explore this in more detail, but first, let’s look at some background information.
It is known that as adults get older, they have a greater tendency to fall, and statistics from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) show that more than 1 in 4 older adults fall each year and that 78 percent of these falls occur in and around the home. One in five falls result in serious injuries, such as a broken bone or head injury, and these injuries make it difficult for people to carry out their daily activities, or to live alone.
Thirty-three percent of the falls in the home that result in injury occur in the bathroom. The CDC identifies home hazards as a primary cause of falls and that reducing these hazards improves a person’s ability to carry out their daily activities, and can add 3-4 years to their life span. The CDC also specifically states that a home evaluated by an occupational therapist and modified according to his or her recommendations is the safest home to live in, and this simple assessment keeps people out of the hospital.
Confidence and comfort in carrying out daily activities are directly related to the level of safety in the home environment, making it a major factor in staying healthy, happy, and as independent as possible throughout the life span.
Michael Pizzi, Ph.D., OTR/L, FAOTA and Christine Abbott, MHS, OTR/L, ECHM (Executive Certificate in Home Modification) are occupational therapists with Sandhills Adaptive Living, a Moore County-based company that helps people design and modify their home environments for safety, well-being and independence. They can be reached by email at adapt4u17@gmail.com or by calling (910) 420-0273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.